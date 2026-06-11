Interview: Dallas McLaughlin of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Oceanside Theatre Company

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If you've ever wondered who would be trusted to supervise a room full of competitive middle-school spellers, the answer is apparently someone who may be even more unpredictable than the contestants themselves.

In Oceanside Theatre Company's production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”, Dallas McLaughlin plays Vice Principal Douglas Panch, the spelling bee official responsible for dispensing words, definitions, and occasionally injecting a little chaos. A multi-Emmy-winning performer, writer, director, comedian, and familiar face to OTC audiences, McLaughlin brings his comedic instincts to one of musical theatre's most delightfully eccentric authority figures.

We spoke with him about returning to the role, improvisation, and working alongside the next generation of theatre artists through OTC's STAGES Apprenticeship Program.

How do you describe this show and your role as the Vice Principal in the world of this musical?

This show is a damn delight! I always tell people if you come to this show you are going to have a good time. You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna smile and there are even a few times you might tear up. This show is all about wonderfully written characters and great songs! My role is pretty much just to keep this Bee moving and keep people having a good time. Panch is always there with a quip, odd line, or explosion to make sure no one loses track that we are here to ultimately have fun!

Panch spends much of the show reluctantly judging a spelling bee he doesn't really seem to want to be at. What do you enjoy most about playing someone who is simultaneously disengaged and involved, seemingly against his will?

Well, this is actually the second time I’ve gotten to play this role - 10 years apart! (I guess I’ve always looked like an elementary school vice principal.) And, the reason I’m drawn to it is that it gives me the opportunity to do something I love on stage - be unpredictable. Panch is introduced as a wild card, and the way he acts throughout the entire musical is a bit off, and you kind of never know what he’s gonna do or say. But, I get to do it in such a deadpan straight faced way you can really never tell if I’m serious or not. This could be the happiest Panch ever gets! He could be miserable. Ya never really know. It’s so damn fun.

The definitions and example sentences Panch gives are some of the show's biggest laughs. How much room is there for improvisation or finding new comedic moments during rehearsals?

I’d be lying if I said I kept the improv to rehearsals haha! From the get-go Melissa gave me the freedom to play. She wanted me to keep things awkward and funny, and keep everyone (including the cast) on their toes. The script has a fantastic extra list of words and sentences, so I usually use that as a starting-off point, and if I can get a bigger laugh with something else, then I’ll use it. But chances are I’ll change it again at the next show, haha. My favorite moments of improvising is usually when we talk to the guest (audience) spellers. Everyone gets to be in on the joke at that point, so if we all break a little it’s fine and often makes the jokes land even harder.

As an experienced professional actor, what is it like working with the performers through the STAGES Apprenticeship Program on this show?

I just found out about this program the other night! I just assumed they were all pros as well, cause they’re all so damn good! For reals. It’s been great getting to perform alongside them cause this is truly an ensemble show and there ain’t a weak link up there! Of course, I don’t allow them to talk to me or look directly at me. I am a pro after all, and if they need something from me, they can talk to our SM first. KIDDING. The way they’ve shown up and killed it out there every show is such a joy to watch!

Whether he's inventing new definitions, keeping audience volunteers on their toes, or finding fresh ways to surprise the cast, McLaughlin's approach to Douglas Panch sounds a lot like the character himself: unpredictable, hilarious, and fully committed to making sure everyone has a good time. That's fitting for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”, a musical that celebrates the wonderfully weird people who make life—and theatre—a lot more fun.

How To Get Tickets

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is playing at Oceanside Theatre Company through June 14th. For ticket and show time information go to oceansidetheatre.org

Photo Credit: Oceanside Theatre Company