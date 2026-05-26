ENCORE HITS THE ROAD to Bring Broadway-Style Musical Journey to El Cajon

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This June, local audiences won't need a plane ticket to experience a night of Broadway hits. Encore Vocal Ensemble of San Diego will present Encore Hits the Road, a high-energy musical performance taking the stage Friday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 13, at 4 p.m. at the Grossmont College Performing & Visual Arts Center in El Cajon.

The show follows a group of travelers on a cross-country journey. What begins as a simple road trip unfolds into a series of lively detours and memorable encounters, with each stop bringing its own sound, style, and spirit. Along the way, the ensemble gathers new voices, new stories, and new songs, each adding fresh energy and heart to the experience.

The result is a dynamic, feel-good performance that celebrates friendship, resilience, and the shared joy of making music. With each turn, Encore Hits the Road captures the excitement of a road trip-inviting audiences to experience the journey right alongside the performers.

Encore Vocal Ensemble is known for staging polished, theatrical productions that bridge the gap between choral performance and musical theatre. Previous shows have ranged from era-driven programs like Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape to large-scale themed productions such as World Tour and Revolution!, along with a 2022 appearance opening for the band Foreigner in San Diego.

"This show is about the joy of the journey," said Dennis Schamp, President. "Each stop brings a new sound, a new style, and a new perspective. We're weaving songs from each place into the story, so the audience experiences the trip through the music-and by the end, it all builds into something really memorable."

With its mix of humor and recognizable hits, Encore Hits the Road offers a night out for audiences looking for a Broadway-style performance close to home.

Don't Miss a San Diego News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows