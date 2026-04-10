A WALK WITH YÁAMAY to Launch as Site-Specific Art Series in San Diego County

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Village Arts will launch A WALK WITH YÁAMAY, a site-specific series of guided art walks combining Indigenous poetry, music, and storytelling with outdoor environments in North County San Diego. Presented in collaboration with Queer Sol Collective, the program is inspired by Yáamay: An Anthology of Feminine Perspectives Across Indigenous California and centers Indigenous voices through participatory performance.

The series will begin April 23–24, 2026, at Grape Day Park in Escondido, with additional events scheduled through June 20 at locations including Leo Carrillo Ranch Park, Agua Hedionda Lagoon, and Buena Vista Lagoon.

Each walk will guide participants through curated natural settings, incorporating live performance, reflection prompts, and communal storytelling. Attendees will receive a journal, pencil, and a copy of the anthology to support engagement throughout the experience.

The program is curated by Camaray Davalos, jovanny perez, and Juan A. Reynoso. Individual chapters of the series will explore themes including origin and ancestry, rest and transformation, environmental change, and collective memory. Artists leading the walks include Jessa Calderon, Alexis Munoa Dyer, Hezekiah Santiago, Genevra Munoa, and Nube Hawk Cruz.

Participation is free, with attendance capped to maintain an intimate setting. Advance registration is required for select dates, with additional events to be announced.

Ticketing Information

Admission is free, with registration required. Additional information is available through New Village Arts.