Wasatch Theatre Company Presents JQA (JOHN QUINCY ADAMS) At The Regent Street Black Box!

A play about the sixth president of the United States–and so much more.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

The next play in Wasatch Theatre Company's 26th season is JQA (John Quincy Adams) by Aaron Posner.  The show will open on a Monday–January 15th–and run thru January 20th at the Regent Street Black Box in downtown Salt Lake City.  

JQA is a play about the sixth President of the United States who was a one-term President.  His opponent in the election said that the election was stolen.  The losing opponent then set out to discredit Adams and to build his own case for the Presidency in the next election.  Sound familiar?

JQA has amazing parallels to our current context. There is much to learn from Adams's Presidency and from his successes and struggles. JQA was a leader before his time.  This entertaining play takes a fictional lens to the real people of the time and what may have been going on behind the scenes.  

The play features an ensemble of diverse actors including Yoah Kristine from WTC's recent production of Art and Class and Short Shorts, Kallie Fillanda, Alex Smith, and Jon Turner, the latter three all making their WTC debuts.  All actors play JQA in different parts of his life.  

There will be pre-show and post-show activities including audience talk-backs and readings of writings by Louisa Adams, JQA's wife, and Abigail Adams, JQA's mother and a first lady in her own right.  

Wasatch Theatre Company was awarded resident status at the Regent Street earlier this year.  Other Regent Street residents include Sting and Honey Theatre, Utah Contemporary Guitar, and Jaks.  

Tickets are available at the Wasatch Theatre Company website or through ArtTix. 

Wasatch Theatre Company is a non-profit theater company that produces a variety of plays and musicals each year. The company's mission is to produce timely, relevant, and entertaining theatre by supporting diverse artists and providing opportunities for unique voices to stimulate conversation, increase empathy, and empower positive social change.  

For more information, visit the web site at Click Here.




