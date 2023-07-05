Wasatch Theatre Company Continues Summer Season With The Annual PAGE-TO-STAGE FESTIVAL Bigger Than Ever!

Wasatch Theatre Company will continue its summer season with the annual Page-to-Stage Festival featuring three full productions, staged readings, and workshops August 10-September 11 at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Page-to-Stage Festival has a history nearly as long as WTC itself. It started in Jim's Soupers Deli and has moved with the company to its various locations. During this journey, the Page-to-Stage has been recognized by City Weekly as a “Best of” at least two times in its long history.

This year, the Page-to-Stage Festival is larger than ever and includes three full productions. The first is Short Shorts featuring the short works of George Plautz. Plautz died on March 9, 2023 just a few days short of his 68th birthday. He had been with the company since 2000, writing, directing, and producing. He wrote many short scripts performed for past Page-to-Stage Festivals. Some of his best will be revived during this year's Short Shorts, in addition to two scripts (Taking Five and An Acquired Taste) that have never before been produced.

The Day of Bonding Trilogy is a new play by local Mindy Curtis. Mindy is a full-time educator who, in this piece, reflects on belonging to a fictional religious cult. The comedy pokes fun at cult membership requirements and the impact this has on family and relationships. The piece is directed by Aaron Sparks and features the talents of Megan Bishop, Dakota Campbell, Dallyn Steenerson, Jessica Dudley-Rodriguez, Kylie Marie, Beth Anne Martin, Jeff Stinson, Kajsa Nelson, and Zac Curtis.

Art and Class by Matthew Ivan Bennett will make its in-person debut at this year's Page-to-Stage Festival. It was part of Plan-B Theatre Company's season in 2000, when everything went dark for the pandemic. In lieu of live performances, Plan-B sponsored radio versions of their plays, including Art and Class. WTC brings this important piece (now more important than ever) to the live performance stage featuring the talents of Stephanie Howell, Roger Dunbar, Jesse Nepivoda, and Yoah Kristine. The play is directed by WTC Executive Director Jim Martin. Art and Class is about the public school repercussions when an art teacher allows her students to view photographs of art, including the David, which some members of the conservative community feel are inappropriate.

The Page-to-Stage Festival will also feature staged readings of new pieces as well as workshops for free. More information on these opportunities are forthcoming.

Tickets for Page-to-Stage are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://my.arttix.org/packages/flex/2114/20033e03e1d2b7fe680e6a4eb6b388dd. A package is available for all three shows at $30.00.

Wasatch Theatre Company is a non-profit theater company that produces a variety of plays and musicals each year. The company's mission is to produce timely, relevant, and entertaining theatre by supporting diverse artists and providing opportunities for unique voices to stimulate conversation, increase empathy, and empower positive social change.

