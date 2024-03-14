Video: Meet the Cast of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Pioneer Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Meet the company of Pioneer Theatre Compan's Utah premiere of the five-time Tony Award-winning play, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, on stage from March 29th - April 13th, 2024. Check out the video!

The production will serve as the inaugural production in the brand-new Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse on the University of Utah Campus.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a Bavarian immigrant arrives in New York City, with his sights set on creating a new life in the new world. When his two brothers join his side, fates are sealed and a 163-year chain of events is set into motion as the family and company they form, Lehman Brothers, forever change the finance world. Told in three parts over the course of a single evening, The Lehman Trilogy is a not-to-be-missed American tale of epic proportions.

Winner of five Tony Awards (including Best Play) and following sold out runs in Los Angeles, New York, and London, The Lehman Trilogy receives its Utah premiere as PTC’s inaugural production in the newly-built Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse.

For ticket information, visit PioneerTheatre.org.

ABOUT PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY (PTC)

Now celebrating its 62nd season, the award-winning PTC is Utah’s premiere professional theatre company and leading arts organization of the West. Led by Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Interim Managing Director Diane L. Parisi, PTC presents world-class productions that celebrate diversity in culture and society and serve as the connecting bridge between art and scholarship as an affiliate of the University of Utah. For more information, visit PioneerTheatre.org.