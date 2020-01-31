Utah Symphony to Play SINGING IN THE RAIN Soundtrack Along With Screening of the Film

On February 28 and 29 at 7:30 PM, enjoy award-winning performances from Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds on the big screen as the orchestra plays the music of the beloved film classic "Singin' in the Rain" live to picture. You may find yourself dancing to your car with a smile on your face. Led by Utah Symphony Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington, tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling 801-533-6683. Umbrellas optional!

"Singin' in the Rain" is a musical-romantic comedy that was released in 1952. The story centers around the famous on-screen romantic duo, Don Lockwood (played by Gene Kelly) and Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen). Lina has mistaken their on-screen romance for true love despite Don's protests. The film they're starring in unexpectedly turns into a musical, but only Don has the talent for the role. When the unknown singer Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds) enters with the voice they need, it seems like an easy fix, but unforeseen challenges arise.

Though the film was only a modest hit when first released, "Singin' in the Rain" is regarded by contemporary critics as one of the best film musicals ever made. It is ranked as the fifth-greatest American motion picture of all time. Donald O'Connor won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, Betty Comden and Aldolph Green won the Writers Guild of America Award for their screenplay, and Jean Hagen was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Many of the songs, such as "Broadway Rhythm" or "Singin' in the Rain" have been featured in a number of films.

As part of its initiative to grow new audiences, the Utah Symphony presents multi-media concert experiences paired with exciting symphonic programming, including last November's "America's Wonders in 3D" performance that showcased 28 national parks and nearly a dozen dynamic cities paired with live symphonic music - and 3D glasses.

This film is presented as part of the Utah Symphony's 2019-20 Films in Concert series, which opened September 6 & 7 with the action-packed, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," and continued in December with "Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix™ In Concert," the fifth Harry Potter film in the series. "How to Train Your Dragon" comes flying onto the big screen on April 14; and the sixth Harry Potter film in the series, "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ In Concert," will conclude this season's Films in Concert series on June 19 and 20.





