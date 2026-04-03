Utah Symphony | Utah Opera to Present Free MUSIC ELEVATED STATE TOUR Across Utah

🎭 NEW! Utah Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Utah & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera (USUO), together with America250 Utah, will present the 2026 Music Elevated State Tour, a seven-stop concert tour partnering with communities across Utah to celebrate our state through free outdoor concerts and music education activities.

The tour coincides with the national celebration of America's 250th birthday and highlights the people, places, stories, and rich cultural heritage that make Utah shine. Building on the successes of previous statewide tours in 2023, 2021, 2017, and 2014, this summer's Music Elevated State Tour continues USUO's longstanding commitment to serving the entire state by connecting communities through extraordinary live music experiences. The 2026 tour will be longer and will include more stops than ever before, spanning 11 days with seven mainstage concerts.

Performances will take place in distinctive outdoor settings throughout Utah:

June 30

Wellsville – Heritage Center

July 2

Springville – Hobble Creek – Jolley’s Ranch

July 3

Salt Lake City – Utah State Capitol

July 4

Midway – Midway Town Square

July 7

Fillmore – Territorial Statehouse State Park

July 8

Cedar City – Main Street Park

July 10

Bryce Canyon Rim – Ruby’s Inn



The program will have a patriotic flair, featuring a wide-ranging collection of favorite classical works, Broadway selections, and American folk music and hymns. Selections span iconic American composers and beloved repertoire, alongside works that reflect USUO's own history—honoring the legacy of one of the Utah Symphony's first music directors, Maurice Abravanel, as well as Utah Opera's commitment to commissioning and presenting new American works.

Music Elevated State Tour Program:

OVERTURE TO CANDIDE – Leonard Bernstein

Bernstein’s effervescent overture dazzles with humor and virtuosity, showcasing the bold spirit of American musical theater.

A patriotic classic by one of America’s most beloved composers.

HOE-DOWN FROM RODEO – Aaron Copland

A spirited nod to the energy of the American West.

BUGLER’S HOLIDAY – Leroy Anderson

A playful fanfare full of lively American charm.

“GLITTER AND BE GAY” FROM CANDIDE – Leonard Bernstein

A showpiece highlighting Bernstein’s wit and mastery, performed by soprano Amy Owens.

SERENATA – Leroy Anderson

A light orchestral work with Latin-inspired rhythms and a beguine flair.

WESTERN SUITE – Elie Siegmeister

Maurice Abravanel and the Utah Symphony first recorded this sweeping American masterpiece in 1971.

ADAGIETTO FROM SYMPHONY NO. 5 – Gustav Mahler

A Maurice Abravanel favorite, famously recorded by the Utah Symphony in 1975.

“QUANDO M’EN VO” FROM LA BOHÈME – Giacomo Puccini

Performed by Amy Owens, this piece honors the first production Utah Opera staged in 1978.

“SIMPLE CHILD” FROM THE GRAPES OF WRATH – Ricky Ian Gordon

Premiering in 2007, The Grapes of Wrath was co-commissioned by Utah Opera, marking a milestone in its legacy of introducing new American works.

PRAELUDIUM AND ALLEGRO – Fritz Kreisler

Featuring Utah native violinist Aubree Oliverson, showcasing her virtuosity and hometown pride.

INTRODUCTION AND RONDO CAPRICCIOSO – Camille Saint-Saëns

A fiery violin work blending French elegance with Spanish flair.

Joining as soloists for select works throughout the program are soprano Amy Owens and violinist Aubree Oliverson, both of whom have built major national and international careers while remaining connected to their Utah roots. Owens is a former Utah Opera Resident Artist who had a starring role last season in the company’s production of Sweeney Todd, and Oliverson, who grew up in Orem, most recently returned to the Utah Symphony in 2024 as a Masterworks soloist. Conductor Conner Gray Covington, a former Utah Symphony Associate Conductor who has made recent debuts with the Boston Pops and the Chicago Symphony, will lead the orchestra. Covington led USUO’s 2021 state tour and has since returned as a frequent guest conductor. The growing careers of these artists and their continued relationships with USUO reflect Utah’s strength in nurturing artistic talent.

Introducing a special initiative called the Pioneer Fiddle Project, the Music Elevated tour will also celebrate the many pioneer families who carried treasured instruments across the plains as they journeyed west. At select stops, audience members will be invited to bring historic or family instruments to be appraised by experienced specialists. Through a partnership with StoryCorps, selected stories will be recorded to preserve the musical and family histories connected to these instruments for future generations.

The Music Elevated tour travels from the northern to southern edges of the state, opening at the Wellsville Heritage Center beneath the Wellsville Mountains. The orchestra then performs in Springville at Hobble Creek’s Jolley’s Ranch, followed by a concert at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Independence Day brings the tour to Midway Town Square, and several days later audiences gather at the Territorial Statehouse State Park in Fillmore. In southern Utah, performances take place at Cedar City’s Main Street Park and at Bryce Canyon National Park, where the symphony will resonate across one of the most awe-inspiring landscapes in the United States.

USUO will not only honor the cultural heritage of Utah and the nation, but also spotlight the distinctive character and beauty of each community on the tour. The organization is partnering with local leaders and cultural groups to curate community engagement activities and educational opportunities ahead of each performance, with details to be announced. Previous tours have included fiddle play-ins, conducting workshops, and student performance classes.

All Music Elevated performances and events are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to guarantee admission at USUO.org/MusicElevated.