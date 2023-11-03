Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Appoints Sharon Bjorndal Lavery as Chorus Director and Opera Assistant Conductor

After a dedicated search, Dr. Sharon Bjorndal Lavery joined Utah Symphony | Utah Opera this past summer as Chorus Director and Opera Assistant Conductor. In this role, Lavery works with both the Utah Symphony Chorus and Utah Opera Chorus, preparing the ensembles for performances.

Previously, separate conductors led the two choruses. While the choruses remain two distinct ensembles due to the significant differences in the skillsets needed to sing symphonic choral repertoire and operatic repertoire, the unification under a single conductor will facilitate a cohesive artistic direction and reflects the unification of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, a uniquely merged performing arts organization since 2002.

“I am beyond excited to embark on this musical journey with Utah Symphony | Utah Opera” says Chorus Director and Opera Assistant Conductor Sharon Bjorndal Lavery. “My passion for choral music and the power of collective voices is boundless, and I look forward to inspiring and refining the choruses, with each of us learning and growing together towards greater artistic prowess.”

The Chorus Director and Opera Assistant Conductor is a multifaceted role that serves as the bridge between the local chorus and visiting opera conductors, as well as symphony chorus performances, with a dual focus on artistic excellence and community engagement. Within this role, Dr. Lavery will identify, recruit, and nurture local singing talent, ensuring that all chorus members for both opera and symphony are ready for the demands of their individual productions. This includes auditions, vocal training, and fostering a collaborative and supportive chorus community. Additionally, Dr. Lavery will provide administrative and musical support to visiting opera conductors during production season, enabling seamless collaborations and enhancing the quality of concert and theatrical experiences within the community.

Renowned for its commitment to artistic integrity, USUO has consistently upheld the highest standards of excellence, attracting world-class conductors, soloists, and vocalists to the stage. With repertoire spanning a diverse range of classical masterpieces and contemporary works, USUO continually showcases a dynamic and innovative approach to programming. In doing so, this commitment to quality has built up a dedicated audience within the local community, making it a cultural cornerstone in the state of Utah. Moreover, the company's education and engagement initiatives have further solidified its reputation as a pillar of the community, nurturing the next generation of artists and fostering a lasting appreciation for the arts. As a result, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera holds an esteemed place in the local community and among the most distinguished musical institutions in the country.

This esteem is further reflected in both the Utah Symphony Chorus and Utah Opera Chorus. Comprising talented singers from the community, these choruses play a vital role at USUO, making it possible for the organization to present the full range of operatic and symphonic choral repertoire. The singers have the opportunity to collaborate with world-class musicians and conductors, participating in a diverse range of symphonic or operatic productions.

Dr. Lavery led the Opera Chorus in Puccini's La bohème in October—and this coming weekend, Symphony Chorus members will have the opportunity to perform Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, a monumental work that requires exceptional vocal prowess and emotional depth. Conceived by Creative Partner David Robertson, this extraordinary program showcases Beethoven's idealized vision of the human experience. Starkly opposite Beethoven's Ninth is a semi-staged presentation of Act III from Berg's Wozzeck; an opera that depicts the grimmest side of humanity. Together, this concert represents the entirety of the mortal condition, creating a new understanding of Beethoven's masterpiece and inspiring audience members to turn toward a better version of themselves.

Under the expert guidance of Dr. Lavery, chorus members will not only refine their vocal skills but also deepen their appreciation of classical repertoire. The opportunity to perform such iconic works will undoubtedly be transformative experiences for the chorus, enriching their musical journeys and contributing to the overall excellence of USUO's performances—delivering a concert that resonates with the profound message of unity in the "Ode to Joy."

About Sharon Bjorndal Lavery

Pianist, coach, conductor, and soprano Sharon Bjorndal Lavery began her career as an Assistant Chorus Master at New York City Opera. She went on to serve as Chorus Master for productions at the Bard Summerscape Festival and Opera Philadelphia.

Dr. Lavery has served as pianist, coach, soprano, and conductor for opera companies and symphonies around the country, including Wolf Trap Opera, San Diego Opera, San Diego Symphony, Kentucky Opera, Louisville Orchestra, American Symphony Orchestra, Juilliard Orchestra, Waco Symphony, Vox Seraphim Choir and Orchestra, and McLennan Opera. She has worked closely with living composers Jake Heggie, Marc Adamo, Deborah Drattell, and Daron Hagen, as well as the late Stephen Sondheim, interpreting premieres and reviving classics. A champion of underrepresented composers, Dr. Lavery performed the Florence Price Piano Concerto in One Movement and the American premiere of the Agathe Backer Grøndahl Piano Concerto this past year.

About Utah Symphony | Utah Opera

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera connects Utah communities through great live music and is the flagship arts organization of the Intermountain West. USUO's 87 full-time symphony musicians and five opera Resident Artists perform for more than 450,000 citizens in Utah and the Intermountain region each year, presenting more than 175 symphonic and chamber music performances; week-long runs of four full operas; and music education programs for students and adult learners. The organization's statewide service includes tours featuring outdoor performances against the backdrop of Utah's natural beauty as well as education offerings—most recently, the six-stop Music Elevated Tour in August 2023.

Founded in 1940 and one of just 16 year-round orchestras in the U.S., the Utah Symphony performs at downtown Salt Lake City's Maurice Abravanel Hall, at its Deer Valley Music Festival in Park City, in Utah Opera productions, and at venues throughout the state of Utah. The symphony has embarked on seven international tours and performed at Carnegie Hall in 2016 in honor of its 75th anniversary season. The orchestra's celebrated recording legacy includes more than 100 recordings; in April 2023, its latest album featuring Messiaen's Des canyons aux étoiles—a work inspired by three scenic Utah locations—was released to great critical acclaim. Thierry Fischer, who led the Utah Symphony as Music Director from 2014 to 2023, was named Music Director Emeritus beginning in the 2023-24 season.

Since 1978, Utah Opera has provided citizens with distinguished and entertaining productions at Salt Lake City's historic Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre—showcasing emerging and established artists, celebrating traditional works, and championing new works and the American operatic tradition. Utah Opera is one of just six opera companies in the U.S. with full production capabilities, including in-house costume design and set-building; the company currently has costumes for 50 productions and 19 full sets in its inventory. Utah Opera's Resident Artist program is nationally recognized for providing invaluable career-training opportunities for professional singers and pianists.

USUO leads in music education, with interactive and immersive education programs that engage and inspire tomorrow's musicians and music-lovers. In the community and in classrooms, these programs serve more than 91,000 students annually and reach every school district in Utah on a three-year rotation.