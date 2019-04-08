Utah Opera's Children's Opera Showcase Spotlights Original Operas Written And Performed By Elementary School Children

Utah Opera presents three original operas written and performed by local elementary school students in the 18th annual Children's Opera Showcase at the Jeanné Wagner Theatre on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 6:30 PM in the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Free to the general public - no tickets required.

Participating classes will present an original opera created, produced and performed by students and their teachers with the assistance of a local composer provided by Utah Opera. Teachers attended a summer training program with Utah Opera to help guide them in the development of these year-long class projects. Now, the children will become the stars of the show, singing their own operas with their own sets and costumes.

The evening of April 16 will include three productions: first, Entheos Academy's two 5th grade classes will perform their new work, "Jump on the Train of America." Their piece highlights their learning about the foundations of our country, focusing on both the transcontinental railroad and the American Revolution. Composer Scott Larrabee was provided by Utah Opera; music teacher Nicole Rich helped the students master their songs and learn more about singing and blending.

The showcase's second piece, which will begin at approximately 7:30 PM, comes from a 3rd grade class of Salt Lake City School District's Wasatch Elementary School. Their project, an opera titled, "Legend of the Weaver: Part 2," was developed under the direction of teacher Kathy Travers, with mentor composer David Naylor, who was provided by Utah Opera. This is the sixth "legend" opera from Ms. Travers' third grade classes at Wasatch. The story finds the Sekoa Tribe threatened in a new way; once again with the help of the rainbow children, they are able to restore peace to their village.

The final opera of the evening, beginning at approximately 8:10 PM, will star students in the after-school Sistema program at the American Preparatory Academy, West Valley City Campus 1. The project is led by music specialist McKenzie Denison, with composer assistance from Amber Masterson, provided by Utah Opera. The title of their opera is "For Rizzle, Miss Drizzle? - The Golden Rule at Treble Clef Academy." The students of Miss Drizzle travel the world in Miss Drizzle's magic hot air balloon and learn to become better friends through their journeys. Audience members will enjoy listening for clever music jokes in the libretto.

For the fourth year, Utah Opera's Children's Opera Showcase will benefit from a partnership with the local IATSE stagehands' union Apprentice Program. Apprentices who sign up for the Children's Opera Showcase project have a three-day class in which they provide assistance in light and sound design as well as stage crew support backstage. Special thanks to head carpenter and lighting designer David Finley for his vision and oversight of this shared program.

Admission to this event is free, but seating is limited. The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center is located at 138 West 300 South in Salt Lake City.

The Education Department of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera creates and oversees opportunities in music for audiences of all ages, with special emphasis on musical experiences for K-12 students and teachers. As the largest performing arts organization in Utah, USUO promotes a broad public knowledge and appreciation of music through more than 30 state-assisted community outreach programs, amounting to more than 600 performances annually. USUO Education serves more than 7,000 teachers and 155,000 students each year throughout Utah by bringing both symphony and opera programs, free of charge, to every school district in Utah over a three- to five-year rotation. For more information, visit www.usuoeducation.org or call 801.869.9091.





