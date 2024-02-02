Tuacahn Single Tickets To Go On Sale This Month for FROZEN, JERSEY BOYS & More

Single tickets go on sale from Feb. 6-8, with early access for season package holders starting Feb. 2.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

If you've been waiting for the chance to purchase single tickets to any of the productions in Tuacahn's spectacular 2024 season, the moment is nearly here! Tuacahn's 72-hour sale runs Feb. 6-8, with early access for season package holders beginning Feb. 2.
 
“I am thrilled with the excitement we are experiencing from patrons for this season,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn. “We have never seen season package holders booking their seats this early. There are some performances that are already half full and single tickets are not even available to the public yet.” 
 
That enthusiasm is based on the five never-before-performed-at-Tuacahn productions, including Disney's Frozen, Anastasia and Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in the Outdoor Amphitheatre and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and A Christmas Carol, The Musical in the Indoor Hafen Theatre. 
 
When the 72-hour sale opens, patrons can take advantage of buy-one-get-one 50 percent off prices to any Monday through Thursday performance, and BOGO 25 percent off to the Friday and Saturday shows. 
 
“This is the best time to get tickets to these musicals that will likely sell out much earlier than ever before,” Finck said. 
 
The 72-hour sale is a fantastic discount for people planning to see only one show, but for those hoping to enjoy more than one of this season's musicals, a season package is still the best deal and includes other benefits such as discounts on certain concerts, free date exchanges and more. 
 
“We haven't had a brand-new season like this in a long time,” said Shari Jordan, associate artistic producer for Tuacahn. “We are absolutely excited.” 
 
The season opens May 17 and runs through Oct. 19. For specific show dates and times, as well as ticket pricing go to www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300. 

Photo credit: Leavitt Wells 




