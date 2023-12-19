Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

THE FOREIGNER Comes to Hale Center Theater Orem Next Month

The production will run from January 6th to February 17th, 2024.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce The Foreigner next month. The production will run from January 6th to February 17th, 2024, daily at 7:30 PM, with Saturday performances at 4 PM, and 7:30 PM. Dark Sunday.

The first production of our final season in the current theater! In a rural Georgia fishing lodge, "Froggy" brings his shy friend Charlie, who pretends to be a non-English speaker. Overhearing sinister plots, scandalous secrets, and hilarious misunderstandings, Charlie becomes the unexpected hero, leading to uproarious chaos and a triumphant resolution in this side-splitting comedy.

There will be aNew Year’s Special Performance on Saturday, December 30th at 7:30 PM.

Ticket Price: Adult - $66 Senior - $64 Child - $57. Price of admission includes pre-show hors d’oeuvres buffet catered by Magelby’s, a side-splitting comedy, and Magelby’s famous desserts at intermission. Tickets are limited.

Production Team:

Director – Ben Henderson

Production Manager – Meagan M. Downey

Stage Manager – Ashtyn Waters

Dialect Coach – Dianna Graham

Lighting Design – Ryan Fallis

Technical Director – Jason Baldwin

Set Design – Carter Thompson

Sound Design – Cole McClure

Costume Design – Nadine Low

Hair & Makeup Design – Bekah Wilbur

Properties – Linda Hale

Cast List:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday / Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

S-SGT. “Froggy” LeSueur – Doug Kaufman / Brett Myers
Charlie BakerChase Ramsey / Greg Larsen
Betty Meeks – Karen Baird / Luone Ingram
Rev. David Marshall Lee – Bryson Smellie / Dallin Bradford
Catherine Simms – Emma Widtfeldt / Kelly Pulver

Owen Musser – Marshall Lamm / Wade Johnson
Ellard Simms – Adam Packard / Ian Webb

Photo Credit: Suzy O Photography


