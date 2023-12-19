THE FOREIGNER Comes to Hale Center Theater Orem Next Month

The production will run from January 6th to February 17th, 2024.
Hale Center Theater Orem will produce The Foreigner next month. The production will run from January 6th to February 17th, 2024, daily at 7:30 PM, with Saturday performances at 4 PM, and 7:30 PM. Dark Sunday.
The first production of our final season in the current theater! In a rural Georgia fishing lodge, "Froggy" brings his shy friend Charlie, who pretends to be a non-English speaker. Overhearing sinister plots, scandalous secrets, and hilarious misunderstandings, Charlie becomes the unexpected hero, leading to uproarious chaos and a triumphant resolution in this side-splitting comedy.
There will be aNew Year’s Special Performance on Saturday, December 30th at 7:30 PM.
Ticket Price: Adult - $66 Senior - $64 Child - $57. Price of admission includes pre-show hors d’oeuvres buffet catered by Magelby’s, a side-splitting comedy, and Magelby’s famous desserts at intermission. Tickets are limited.
Director – Ben Henderson
Production Manager – Meagan M. Downey
Stage Manager – Ashtyn Waters
Dialect Coach – Dianna Graham
Lighting Design – Ryan Fallis
Technical Director – Jason Baldwin
Set Design – Carter Thompson
Sound Design – Cole McClure
Costume Design – Nadine Low
Hair & Makeup Design – Bekah Wilbur
Properties – Linda Hale
Monday, Wednesday, Friday / Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
S-SGT. “Froggy” LeSueur – Doug Kaufman / Brett Myers
Charlie Baker – Chase Ramsey / Greg Larsen
Betty Meeks – Karen Baird / Luone Ingram
Rev. David Marshall Lee – Bryson Smellie / Dallin Bradford
Catherine Simms – Emma Widtfeldt / Kelly Pulver
Owen Musser – Marshall Lamm / Wade Johnson
Ellard Simms – Adam Packard / Ian Webb
Photo Credit: Suzy O Photography
Recommended For You