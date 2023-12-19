THE FOREIGNER Comes to Hale Center Theater Orem Next Month

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce The Foreigner next month. The production will run from January 6th to February 17th, 2024, daily at 7:30 PM, with Saturday performances at 4 PM, and 7:30 PM. Dark Sunday.

The first production of our final season in the current theater! In a rural Georgia fishing lodge, "Froggy" brings his shy friend Charlie, who pretends to be a non-English speaker. Overhearing sinister plots, scandalous secrets, and hilarious misunderstandings, Charlie becomes the unexpected hero, leading to uproarious chaos and a triumphant resolution in this side-splitting comedy.

There will be aNew Year’s Special Performance on Saturday, December 30th at 7:30 PM.

Ticket Price: Adult - $66 Senior - $64 Child - $57. Price of admission includes pre-show hors d’oeuvres buffet catered by Magelby’s, a side-splitting comedy, and Magelby’s famous desserts at intermission. Tickets are limited.

Production Team:

Director – Ben Henderson

Production Manager – Meagan M. Downey

Stage Manager – Ashtyn Waters

Dialect Coach – Dianna Graham

Lighting Design – Ryan Fallis

Technical Director – Jason Baldwin

Set Design – Carter Thompson

Sound Design – Cole McClure

Costume Design – Nadine Low

Hair & Makeup Design – Bekah Wilbur

Properties – Linda Hale

Cast List:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday / Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

S-SGT. “Froggy” LeSueur – Doug Kaufman / Brett Myers

Charlie Baker – Chase Ramsey / Greg Larsen

Betty Meeks – Karen Baird / Luone Ingram

Rev. David Marshall Lee – Bryson Smellie / Dallin Bradford

Catherine Simms – Emma Widtfeldt / Kelly Pulver

Owen Musser – Marshall Lamm / Wade Johnson

Ellard Simms – Adam Packard / Ian Webb

Photo Credit: Suzy O Photography