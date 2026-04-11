Review: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the Eccles Theater is Refreshed with Reverence

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The national tour of Phantom of the Opera, currently playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, brings back the old favorite with refreshed reverence.

Phantom of the Opera (music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber) is based on the novel by Gaston Leroux. Still the longest-running show on Broadway even though it closed in 2023, the iconic musical is still running in London and celebrating its 40th anniversary there this year. A recently opened immersive version called Masquerade, in which the audience moves from room to room with the actors in a stunningly crafted theatrical experience, is one of the most enjoyable shows currently playing in New York.

When new owners take over the Opera Populaire in Paris, they are hesitant to give into the demands of the resident “opera ghost,” who insists that his protégé Christine be promoted from ballet ensemble to star or there will be consequences.

Jordan Lee Gilbert is an exceptional Christine (her alternate at certain performances is Alexa Xioufaridou Moster), and Isaiah Bailey is a rich-voiced Phantom. Daniel Lopez is an intense, protective Raoul.

Midori Marsh is a standout as a powerfully sung and wonderfully acted Carlotta.

Other principals include Lisa Vroman as Madame Giry, Christopher Bozeka as Piangi, Melo Ludwig as Meg, William Thomas Evans as Firmin, and Carrington Vilmont as Andre.

Harold Prince’s direction has been respectfully reimagined by Seth Sklar-Heyn with Gillian Lynne’s musical staging and choreography recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

The biggest draw of The Phantom of the Opera for many is the lush design, which does not disappoint here with sumptuous curtains, gilded scenic elements, lavish costumes, and atmospheric lighting, all carefully curated to create a gothic romantic ambiance.

Based on the original with production design by Maria Björnson and lighting by Andrew Bridge, it has been skillfully updated with set design adapted by Matt Kinley and video design by George Reeve.

The dark beauty of the original production remains intact while freshly burnished in this iteration, which features a new heartstopping chandelier drop that you’ll want to see for yourself.

Phantom of the Opera plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 26, 2026. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman.

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