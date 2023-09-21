Review: Hale Centre Theatre's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS is Intrepid

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is an intrepid, invigorating interpretation of a classic.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS by Laura Eason was originally produced at the Lookingglass Theater in Chicago. Based on the Jules Verne novel, the straight play follows Victorian Londoner of means Phileas Fogg as he makes good on a bet to travel across Asia and America via train, steamship, and other less obvious modes of transportation to hopefully circumnavigate the world in just 80 days.

The captivating leading cast includes Will Ingram as Phileas Fogg (double cast with Kelton Davis), Ryan Simmons as Passepartout (understudied by Josh Durfey), Niki Rahimi as Mrs. Aouda (double cast with Amishi Rohaj), and BJ Whimpey as Inspector Fix (double cast with Zac Zumbrunnen).

The capable ensemble effortlessly executes the choreography by Lindsey D. Smith, aerial choreography by Ramsi Nia Stoker, and fight choreography by Derek Smith.

Rob Gardner, who is the world class composer of the stellar THE PRICE OF FREEDOM, BLACKBEARD: THE MUSICAL, and LAMB OF GOD, wrote an original score for this production. His talents absolutely deserve a Broadway bow, but until then we are blessed to enjoy his work closer to home. This score is cinematic, lush, and careful to avoid stereotypical cultural representations.

The costuming by Joy Zhu mirrors the music in all these same ways, while also adding elements of broad theatricality. The costumes, sets by Kacey Udy, lighting by Jaron Kent Hermansen, projections by Maddy Ashton and direction bring together a melding of Victorian music hall pantomime and modern cirque-style performance art with a big beating heart.

The play itself is not as expressive as the production, but director Dave Tinney and his team of designers have made a series of bold choices that are certainly nothing you’ve seen before or are likely to see again.

