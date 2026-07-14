Review: A FRENCH TOAST at Meanwhile Park is the Best-Kept Secret of the Summer

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A FRENCH TOAST at Meanwhile Park is the best-kept secret of the summer with an authentic, gratifying, communal theatre-going experience.

Meanwhile Park’s intimate backyard setting in Salt Lake City, draped in ivy and lush greenery, provides a cozy space for an exclusive group of audience members to enjoy a summer evening out with a feeling of shared community. Servers come to your seat to take drink orders, with options including themed house cocktails and mocktails, and to bring cute snack boxes filled with delicious treats, all included in the ticket price.

Then as the sun sets, you settle back to watch this year’s Meanwhile Park Playwright Prize-winning play, A FRENCH TOAST by Matthew Ivan Bennett. When a Latter-day Saint divorcee attends her ex-husband’s gay wedding in the south of France, she and her lesbian daughter stay at a local bed and breakfast, where they each meet someone who opens their minds to new possibilities.

An exceptionally nuanced and culturally accurate script with hints of a heartwarming Hallmark romcom, A FRENCH TOAST is anchored in empathy for every single character without resorting to cliches or stereotypes. There is respect for every background and decision without judgment, holding space for their humanity and ending with a heartwarming snapshot of a possibility.

Directed to perfection by Jason Bowcutt, the performances always feel grounded in reality, even while vacillating between drama and comedy.

April Fossen is a whirlwind as Lucy, Equity member Matthew Sincell is a calming force as Gabriel, Ali Lente is a spark of light as Cassie, and Darby Mest is a dollop of cheer as Yasmin.

Dialects coach Sarah Shippobotham has done great work, and the set design by Jeff Paris and costume design by Dawn McFarland fit the venue and script like a glove.

What a joy to be immersed completely in the world of the play with the patio of the bed and breakfast at our feet, the raw emotions of the characters hanging in the air, and the flavor of France on our taste buds.

A FRENCH TOAST plays through July 19, 2026. You must be 21 or older to attend. For tickets, visit www.meanwhilepark.com.

Photo Credit: Meanwhile Park

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