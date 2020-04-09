Repertory Dance Theatre Dances with Ages 6 to 96

Repertory Dance Theatre, a revolutionary institution of modern dance, is finding new ways of dancing with those young and old amid a global pandemic.



As social distancing recommendations and requirements continue, RDT is striving to reach audiences they would normally be serving during this time.



For the past three years, RDT's Artistic Associate Nicholas Cendese has been working with the senior living community at Sagewood at Daybreak along with his teaching partner, Barbara J. Lewis (86). The pair have been teaching two classes weekly to residents at the facility including a group with memory care limitations.



Over the course of the last few years, the Cendese and Lewis have created Music in Motion. Music In Motion classes strive to bring aging adults, from a wide range of life experiences, together in a common exploration of creativity, imagination, movement, and music. Using aging adults' own skills and their understanding of how they learn best, Music In Motion takes participants beyond what they think they can or cannot do, opening their minds to the benefits of creative thinking.



Movement In Motion classes take place seated, in a large circle and involve one or two teachers for a 30-45 minute class. Class starts by building confidence with an instructor-led warm-up using body part isolations and movement directions to music. Afterward, participants are ready for "challenge strategies" that will stimulate their imaginations and creativity. Each challenge strategy ends with a discussion by the participants about their movement choices, building confidence and critical skills.



Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Music In Motion classes at Sagewood have been canceled and the residents are sheltering-in-place in their own rooms. Starting this week, Cendese and Lewis will be broadcast into each resident's room for their very own Music In Motion class that they can participate in from their own chairs. Kisko Senior Living will also broadcast this class, and future classes to their other location in Sandy, Cedarwood.



"RDT, Barbara and myself, deeply appreciate the partnership we have developed with Kisko Senior Living and the Sagewood residents and staff. We are excited to be a part of their lives again - even in a virtual fashion," said Nicholas Cendese.



Cendese and Lewis look forward to returning to the senior centers once it is deemed safe.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You