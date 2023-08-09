Photos: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts

Get a sneak peek into the highly anticipated production, featuring an incredible cast including Randal Keith, Sean Thompson, and Sophia Marie Guerrero.
POPULAR
The Hunchback of Notre Dame is now running at Tuacahn Center For the Arts through October 20.
Get a first look at photos below!
From the Oscar®-winning team of Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz comes a lushly-scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance, and what it means to be a hero. Tuacahn's production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the Disney film’s beloved score as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book embraces the story's theatrical features with verbatim passages from Hugo’s gothic novel.
High above the Tuacahn stage, the bells of Notre Dame resound through the famed cathedral in 15th-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “Out There,” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.
Photo credit: Leavitt Wells
The cast
JUSTIN LUCIANO, SOPHIA MARIE GUERRERO
JUSTIN LUCIANO
SOPHIA MARIE GUERRERO
Videos
|Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
|Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
|Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
|Romeo and Juliet
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/21-9/08)CAST
|Footloose
Cook Theater @Liahona Academy (9/14-9/16)
|The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
|A Raisin in the Sun
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/23-9/08)CAST
|The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
|Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
|Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You