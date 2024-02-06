Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, And Kara Lindsay to Join ENCORE: A MUSICAL REVIEW at the Eccles Theater

The concert will take place on Saturday, March 9th, 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, And Kara Lindsay to Join ENCORE: A MUSICAL REVIEW at the Eccles Theater

Live at the Eccles will present ENCORE: A MUSICAL REVIEW on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City. 

For one night only, join Broadway's greatest stars, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, and Kara Lindsay, as they perform electric music from Wicked, LES MISERABLES, Disney's Newsies, and many more classics while sharing some of their favorite stories from the stage.

Jeremy Jordan

has starred in many Broadway productions, including Waitress, West Side Story, Rock of Ages, Bonnie & Clyde, and the Tony-winning production of Disney's Newsies. Jeremy has also been seen on TV in Supergirl and SMASH, and in films like Spinning Gold, American Son, and The Last Five Years.

Kara Lindsay

originated the role of Katherine Plumber in Disney's Newsies, alongside Jeremy Jordan. Other Broadway credits include Wicked (Glinda) and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Cynthia Weil). She has also starred regionally in a variety of shows, including Mary Poppins, Cinderella, Singin' in the Rain, and Little House on the Prairie.

Jessica Vosk

had an acclaimed two-year run as Elphaba in Wicked, followed by her role as Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center, and a sold-out solo show at Carnegie Hall in November 2021 titled "My Golden Age". Other Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County.




