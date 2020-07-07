Hale Center Theater Orem to produce LITTLE WOMEN, July 10th to August 22nd.

Join Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March in the beloved Louisa May Alcott classic about learning to find your place in a rapidly changing world. Set in stunning New England, this triumphant story will leave you cheering through tears!

Little Women will run from July 10th to August 22nd Monday through Saturday at 8PM with matinees at 11AM and 3PM on Saturday.

For information on newly implemented safety procedures at the theater, please go to: https://www.haletheater.org/announcements.

Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You