Colbie Caillat, Foreigner & More Set for Tuacahn Spring Concert Series

Featuring a combination of original musicians and tribute artists, the 2024 Tuacahn Spring Concert Series will soon be in full swing, a tradition that is more than 20 years in the making.



“It started with a lot of BYU groups and other Utah-based performers,” said Jeff Martin, Tuacahn concert programmer. “In the years since we have expanded the lineup to include a lot more diversity in the programming, bringing in artists with broader appeal.”



The result is a concert season that offers a little bit of country, a little bit of rock ‘n' roll, and some classics, cowboys, and comedy in between.



For a complete list of this season's concerts, show dates and ticket prices, check out www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300 to purchase tickets.



The Guess Who — 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14s

Kicking things off in this year's lineup is legendary Canadian band, The Guess Who, bringing its catalogue of 1960s and ‘70s music including “American Woman,” “These Eyes” and more. Operating under the motto, “the music is the message”, The Guess Who is thrilled to share that message with Tuacahn audiences in a live show that celebrates life and being alive during even the most uncertain times. Tickets start at just $25.



Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute — 8 p.m. Friday, March 15

Get ready to dance and sing along at the top of your lungs to all the classic favorites from Fleetwood Mac with the group dubbed the best Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Rumours.

This concert is nearly sold out. Contact the box office at 435-652-3300 to find out about tickets.



Invincible: A Michael Jackson Tribute — 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16

It will be a night worthy of any true Michael Jackson fan when Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson takes the Tuacahn stage. Relive the most iconic Michael Jackson music and choreography from hits like “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Thriller” and more. Plus, experience some of the songs and routines Michael Jackson rehearsed but never had the chance to bring to the stage.

This show is close to selling out. Contact the box office to inquire about availability.



Colbie Caillat — 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21

With a music catalog that has accumulated more than 15 billion global streams, GRAMMY award winning singer/songwriter Colbie Caillat is no stranger to Tuacahn audiences – and they can't wait to welcome her back again. Featuring everything from “Bubbly” as the song that started her rise to success, to her GRAMMY-winning duet with Jason Mraz, “Lucky,” it will be a night to remember for old and new fans alike. Tickets start at just $45.



Martina McBride — 8 p.m. Friday, March 22

She's topped all kinds of charts and sold more than 23 million albums worldwide and now Martina McBride is bringing her unique brand of country music to a nearly sold-out concert at Tuacahn. To check for any remaining tickets, contact the Tuacahn box office at 435-652-3300.



The Redeemer by Jenny Oaks Baker — 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Just in time for Holy Week, a talented group of musicians is bringing The Redeemer: Music on the Life of Jesus the sChrist to the Tuacahn stage. Featuring violinist Jenny Oaks Baker, composer and conductor Kurt Bestor, as well as The Southwest Symphony and St. George Chamber Singers, along with Dallyn Vail Bayles, Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, Lillian Breeze, Preston Yates and Nicole Pinnell, this spiritual music will reverberate off the red rock canyon walls in time to set the tone for the upcoming Easter season. Tickets start at just $25.



Professional Bull Riders — 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 28 and 29

Get ready for an action-packed night of nothing but the bravest cowboys trying to tame the toughest bulls when the Professional Bull Riders take over the Tuacahn stage. The transformation of this theatrical venue into a full-scale bull riding arena is worth the price of admission. Add to that all the excitement and entertainment of watching America's original extreme sport and you've got the picture of a perfect evening. Bull riding starts at 7 p.m. but come at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy a pre-show Dutch oven dinner for just $25. Tickets to the Professional Bull Riding start at just $39.



Lee Brice — 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30

When singer/songwriter Lee Brice joins the Tuacahn spring concert lineup, his concert promises an evening of “Just Me and My Guitar” — and a venue full of fellow Lee Brice fans who can't wait to hear one of country music's most decorated musicians performing live. Featuring hits like “Rumor,” “A Woman Like You,” “One of Them Girls” and more, tickets to this nearly sold-out show start at just $60. Call the box office directly to find out about availability.



Brian Regan — 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 4, 5 and 6

With enough comedy to fill his more than 30-year career, and enough fans to fill the Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre for three nights, Brian Regan is back once again by popular demand. A favorite among critics and fans alike, Brian Regan's material-driving comedy has captivated audiences across the nation, and Southern Utah audiences have shown they just can't get enough. Tickets start at just $50.



Foreigner — 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12

After more than 40 years in the music industry, with 10 multi-platinum albums Foreigner is embarking on its Farewell Tour and Southern Utah audiences are lucky enough to have one of the tour stops this close to home. Come revel in this legendary group's timeless sound one last time as they unleash their iconic hits, including “Cold As Ice,” “I Want to Know What Love Is” and more. Celebrate a piece of rock and roll history, beneath the red rocks at Tuacahn. Tickets start at just $70. VIP packages also available.



Classic Albums Live: Aretha's Gold — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13

For anyone who has ever enjoyed the soulful tones of Aretha Franklin, this cut-for-cut recreation of Aretha's Gold album is an evening not to be missed. Presented as part of Craig Martin's Classic Albums Live series, the concert strips away the usual caricature and costumes of a tribute band and puts all the energy into a performance that sounds exactly like the album.

“These albums are sacred to people,” Martin said. “We deliver exactly what we promote, note for note, cut for cut accuracy.” Tickets to this remarkable recreation start at just $25.