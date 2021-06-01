CAFE PLAYS Brings Live Performances Back to Utah Theatre

Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre will present The Café Plays: Bluebirds & Lambs in an Idle Isle this week, running Wednesday, June 2, 2021 - Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The performance is described as a cozy, nostalgic collections of tales from Northern Utah's oldest and dearest restaurants.

Recommended for ages 8 and up. No babes-in-arms. All patrons must have a ticket regardless of age.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.theutahtheatre.org/.

In accordance with the Utah Health Guidelines guests are strongly suggested to wear face coverings. Side by side seating will be allowed.

In the event that contact tracing becomes necessary due to possible Covid-19 exposure. The information provided to Utah Festival or ArtTix will be used by the Bear River Health Department to contact you. You may also be asked to contact members of your party.