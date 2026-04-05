Sacramento City's Storytime Theatre to Produce ROBIN HOOD

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Storytime Theatre at Sacramento City College will present a production of Robin Hood this spring.

The production opens Saturday, April 11, and plays through Sunday, May 3. Performances are at noon on April 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, and May 2 and 3.

Performances will be held in the Little Theatre, Room 106, in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus.

Audiences are invited to join Robin Hood and her Merry Men as she leads the fight against the evil Sheriff and his Pie-eaters, who have been stealing all the pies and the pie-making implements from the people of Snottingham. Audiences can cheer them on as they win back the pies and save the world.

Robin Hood is directed by Luther Hanson and Lynn Baker-Nauman. The artistic team includes Oliver Chu (music director and pianist), Nicole Sivell (costume design), and Wiley (scenic and lighting design).

The cast includes Myah Doty, Augustine Bothe, Geneva Bell, Jude Lancaster, Joshua Nowell, Diego Garmatz, Shaye Hesling, Lorenzo Campos, and Marcellus McCladdie.

Ticket prices are $5 for everyone, and this production is recommended for ages 5 and older.