PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Will Come to City Theatre at Sacramento City College

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Theatre at Sacramento City College will present PETER AND THE STARCATCHER by Rick Elise and directed by Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin. The production opens Friday, May 1, and plays through Sunday, May 17. Performances are at 7:30 pm on May 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16, and at 2:00 pm on May 3, 10, and 17. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre, Room 160, in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento.

Ticket prices are $10 for students, $15 for seniors, SARTA member, military, faculty and $20 for general admission. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins.

﻿Peter and the Starcatcher, a comedic prequel to Peter Pan, follows an orphan boy, Peter, and a girl, Molly, on a ship, the Neverland, carrying a trunk of magical 'star stuff' that can grant wishes or create fantastical creatures, leading to swashbuckling adventures with pirates like the villainous Black Stache, and revealing the origins of Neverland and its inhabitants.