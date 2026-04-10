AMERICAN, ITALIAN to Make World Premiere at The Chain Theatre

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SOOP Theatre Company will present the world premiere of AMERICAN, ITALIAN - by Anthony P. Pennino at The Chain Theatre in New York City. Directed by Mike Keller, the production will explore identity, family, and generational experience within an Italian American community. The play is part of the theatre’s 2026 Factory Series.

The production will run from April 29 through May 16, 2026, at The Chain Theatre, located at 312 West 36th Street. Opening night is scheduled for Monday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m., with performances held Mondays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.

Set in the summer of 1984, the play follows Gio and Vin, best friends and cousins navigating life as third-generation Italian immigrants. While Gio adapts to his surroundings, Vin struggles with identity and belonging, leading to personal challenges that test their relationship.

The cast will include Isabella Bertoni as Gina, Donovan Counts as Gio, Dante Palminteri as Vin, Paul Romanello as Vincenzo, Sara Romanello as Lisa, and Marc Romeo as Frank.

The creative team features scenic design by Reilly Rabitaille, costume design by Michele Romanello, lighting design by Elijah Schreiner, and sound design by Sebastian Gutierrez. Max Evans serves as stage manager.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are priced at $49 and are available online at sooptheatre.Booktix.com, by phone at 732-743-5849, or in person at The Chain Theatre box office prior to performances.