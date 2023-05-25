Trinity Rep Announces Lineup For 60th Anniversary Season

Trinity Repertory Company, Rhode Island’s Tony Award-winning theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Curt Columbus and Executive Director Kate Liberman, announces its milestone 60th Anniversary Season. The season, which includes a five-show subscription series and the theater’s iconic retelling of A Christmas Carol, opens in September 2023 and concludes in June 2024.

“In the shadow of pandemic closures, and in the wake of losing both our Founding Artistic Director Adrian Hall and Trinity Rep resident designer Eugene Lee, it feels essential that we celebrate our 60th anniversary season with revelry and extraordinary theater,” Trinity Rep Executive Director Kate Liberman said.” I cannot wait to mark this milestone with everyone in our community at your theatrical home, Trinity Rep.”

The cornerstone of this season is a focus on family – the people in our lives who may be complicated or messy, but also bring us joy. From heartbreaking to heartwarming, each show poses questions around the relationships we build and break, exploring ideas that will resonate long after you’ve left the theater.

“I’m thrilled to present these exciting, funny, and provocative stories to our Trinity Rep audiences,” Artistic Director Curt Columbus said. “Our focus is on stories about family and community, both classic and new, selected to delight, enlighten, and inspire.”

The season opens with two bewitching dark comedies performed in repertory, each uniquely unraveling the familiar. The Good John Proctor by Talene Monahon explores the world of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible from the perspective of the four young girls who made accusations leading up to the Salem Witch Trials. Running concurrently, Becky Nurse of Salem is playwright Sarah Ruhl’s return to Trinity Rep. The play follows a modern descendant of witch trial victim Rebecca Nurse as she wrestles with reclaiming her life and reversing her bad luck through the help of a local mystic. Kimberly Senior will direct The Good John Proctor, while Artistic Director Curt Columbus will helm Becky Nurse of Salem. Both shows run in the Dowling Theater September 7 – November 12.

Next, the company will ring in the holiday season with its 47th annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Resident company member Stephen Thorne directs this yuletide classic, having previously co-directed 2017’s production with fellow company member and wife, Angela Brazil. Reimagined each year, this season’s show returns to the roots of the original novella and will be full of holiday cheer. Subscribers enjoy first access to tickets for this popular production, with tickets going on sale to the public later this year. A Christmas Carol plays in the Chace Theater November 9 – December 31, 2023.

In the new year, Trinity Rep will present the world premiere of a commissioned play La Broa’ (Broad Street) by Orlando Hernández, based on the oral history Latino History of Rhode Island: Nuestras Raíces by Marta V. Martínez. Trinity Rep is committed to the development of new works and strives to stage at least one world premiere production each season. Directed by resident artistic company member Tatyana-Marie Carlo, La Broa’ (Broad Street) is a hilarious, heart-wrenching, and ultimately, heartwarming look at Providence’s local Latine and immigrant community. La Broa’ (Broad Street) runs January 18 — February 18, 2024 in the Dowling Theater.

The 2023-24 Season continues with the American classic August Wilson’s Fences, staged in the Dowling Theater March 21 – April 28, 2024. Often considered Wilson’s magnum opus, Fences is a Pulitzer Prize-winner that has been the most requested play at Trinity Rep for years. This devastating look at a man and his family’s strained relationships, Fences is a must-see, returning to Trinity Rep for the first time in three decades. Christopher Windom (Fairview, A Christmas Carol 2011) will direct.

The season concludes with Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein’s Tony Award-winning musical La Cage aux Folles, directed by company member Taavon Gamble. This beloved musical comedy has incredible staying power. It is based on Jean Poiret’s 1973 farce about a gay nightclub owner and his drag queen partner, who pretend to be a heterosexual couple for a dinner to appease their son’s conservative in-laws. This milestone in gay theater history will be produced on Trinity Rep’s stage with an aesthetic inspired by iconic Providence LGBTQ+ nightlife such as The Dark Lady and Alley Cat. La Cage aux Folles runs May 30 – June 30, 2024 in the Dowling Theater, just in time for Pride Month 2024.

2023-24 Season subscriptions are on sale now. Five-show packages – which include all productions except A Christmas Carol – begin at $115. Subscribers also receive other benefits, including discounted prices for A Christmas Carol, free exchanges, and savings on parking. Prior season subscribers have two weeks to renew their subscription to save their seats.

Flex Pass subscriptions are also on sale. With a Flex Pass, guests receive either six, eight, or ten ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any Trinity Rep production, excluding A Christmas Carol. Mix and match your favorite shows, seats, and times for ultimate flexibility.

Rhode Island’s Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for nearly two million audience members.

Trinity Rep’s 2023-24 Season begins in September 2023 and runs through June 2024. It includes productions of The Good John Proctor, Becky Nurse of Salem, A Christmas Carol, La Broa’ (Broad Street), August Wilson’s Fences, and La Cage aux Folles. For more information, visit Trinity Rep's website at Click Here.