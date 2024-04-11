The Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center Announces the 2024 Class of the ARTS Scholarships Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Providence Performing Arts Center's Community Outreach Committee has announced the recipients of the ARTS Scholarships 2024 program.

The 2024 ARTS Scholarships class is PPAC’s largest ever since the program began in 1996; 77 Rhode Island artists in grades 6 – 8 will each receive a scholarship of up to $600 to an arts program or camp of their choice this summer. These scholarships have opened doors to arts-based education for young artists in our state who may not otherwise have had access to these programs.

Six ARTS Scholarships in memoriam will be awarded to students who exuded a passion for theatre performance, music and dance in their applications. Two students will receive the Jo-Ann Ragosta Scholarship, given in memory of PPAC Board Director and ARTS Scholarships Committee Chairperson Jo-Ann Ragosta. Two students will receive an Andrew DePietro Memorial Scholarship, given in memory of Andrew DePietro, who loved music, especially percussion. Two students will receive the Keri Anne O’Donnell Scholarship, given in memory of Keri Anne O’Donnell, who was passionate about choreography and musical theatre.

The ARTS Scholarships 2024 awards will be presented during a special ceremony on Tuesday, May 21 for scholarship recipients and their invited guests at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

For more information, please email Ricky Gresh at scholarships@ppacri.org or call 401.574.3105.

The PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the PPAC Board’s Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program, thanks to a portion of the proceeds from the from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest, a production of the Providence Performing Arts Center which featured local, volunteer gospel choirs.

P.J. Prokop, Director of Marketing at PPAC, said, “Everyone at PPAC feels tremendous pride in providing middle school students with the chance to pursue their interests and develop their talents via summer arts education programs based right here in Rhode Island. Congratulations to all the ARTS Scholarship recipients; we hope your individual experiences this summer will inspire you to continue following your dreams.”