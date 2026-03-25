Photos: THE COMEUPPANCE At Wilbury Theatre Group

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Wilbury Theatre Group has released production photos of the Rhode Island premiere of The Comeuppance by Pulitzer Prize Award Winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Don Mays.

The cast features Francesca Hansen DiBello, Marcel A. Mascaró, Jenna Lea Scott, Christine Treglia, and Rodney Witherspoon, with scenic design by Scott Osborne, sound design by Catherine Ashley, costume design by Dustin Thomas, lighting design by Andy Russ, stage management by Natalia Rosario, assistant stage management by Ollie Crowe, and assistant direction by Michael Yussef Greene.

The production runs March 26 - April 12, 2026. Tickets, available through the Wilbury Group’s Access for All pay-what-you-can ticketing program ranging from $10 - $55.

When a group of former high school friends gathers on a suburban porch to pregame their twentieth reunion, the night begins with nervous jokes, familiar rituals, and the brittle comfort of shared memory. As alcohol and weed loosen tongues, the self-described “Multi-Ethnic Reject Group” slides quickly from nostalgia into confrontation, reckoning with who they were, who they’ve become, and what the last two decades of American life have done to them. Old hierarchies resurface, buried resentments break open, and the promise of the future they once imagined feels suddenly, and painfully, out of reach.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s new play is a darkly funny, sharply theatrical meditation on friendship, aging, and the inescapable pressure of history. Set in the uneasy aftermath of a pandemic and under the quiet shadow of mortality itself, the play blends realism with the surreal, asking what it means to grow up in a world shaped by crisis after crisis. By turns biting, tender, and unsettling, The Comeuppance captures a generation staring down middle age and the unsettling realization that time, memory, and consequence are coming for everyone.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.thewilburygroup.org/the-comeuppance.