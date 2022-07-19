Newport Classical Announces 2022-2023 Chamber Series Concerts - The Parker Quartet, Adam W. Sadberry & More

Fresh from its successful summer festival, Newport Classical will continue its commitment to ongoing year-round programming with a full season, eight-concert Chamber Series running from September 2022 through June 2023 at the organization's home venue, the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church (42 Dearborn St.). Tickets will go on sale to the public on July 26 at www.newportclassical.org.

Newport Classical Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox says, "For this season's Chamber Series, we are presenting some of the world's most engaging musicians in our new home venue, the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church. We look forward to welcoming the Newport community to these performances, and to continuing in our year-round commitment to bringing timeless music for today to the area."

As part of Newport Classical's desire to create connections between classical music, the artists who perform it, and the Newport community, all musicians performing on the Chamber Series will also go into the Newport-area public schools to perform for and speak with students, through Newport Classical's Music Education Residency initiative.

During the 2022-2023 season, Newport Classical will also present several free family-friendly Community Concerts at neighborhood-centered locations, and a holiday program, which will be announced later this year. The 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival will take place from July 4-23, 2023.

This season's 2022-2023 Chamber Series Concerts include:

September 9

Rising-star violist Matthew Lipman and pianist Henry Kramer in a program of music by J.S. Bach and Brahms, as well as Gabriela Lena Frank's Cinco Danzas de Chambi, inspired by the work of Amerindian photographer Martín Chambi

October 7

Memphis-based flutist Adam W. Sadberry, known for his radiant tone, in the tango-inspired music of Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla, plus works by Valerie Coleman, William Grant Still, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and César Franck

November 4

The Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet in a program centered around Mozart's string quartet, paired with a new work reflecting that masterpiece by Vijay Iyer and a work close to their hearts from their conservatory days - Bartók's fifth quartet

February 17

Celebrated and versatile Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez performs music by Rachmaninoff and Beethoven along with selections by young composers Caroline Shaw and Viet Cuong, as well as Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos

March 10

Virtuoso 25-year-old violinist Randall Goosby, hailed by The New York Times for his "exquisite tone and sheer virtuosity," performs music by Beethoven, Grant Still, Ravel and Boulanger with pianist Ann Han

April 21

Powerhouse duo Thomas Mesa, hailed as one of the most charismatic cellists of his generation, and Ilya Yakushev, known for his pyrotechnics on the piano, give a concert featuring music by J.S. Bach and Rachmaninoff, alongside contemporary works by Lera Auerbach and Kevin Day

May 19

The remarkable saxophonists of the Kenari Quartet, described as "polished" and "intense" by the Wall Street Journal, bring a program that includes music by J.S. Bach and Mendelssohn, Jennifer Higdon's Short Stories, and David Maslanka's Mountain Roads

June 9

The Chamber Series concludes with a concert by violinist William Hagen, hailed as a "brilliant virtuoso...a standout," by The Dallas Morning News, including rarely heard works by Louise Farrenc, Clara Schumann, and Harry Thacker Burleigh, paired with Schumann's Sonata No. 2.

Health & Safety

The safety of Newport Classical's audience, musicians, staff, and volunteers continues to be the top priority, and with this in mind, the following precautions are currently in place, in line with industry best practices for indoor performances. Anyone attending a Chamber Series concert will need to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination OR a negative PCR test taken in the prior 72 hours or antigen test taken in the prior 6 hours. Proof of vaccination or testing must be presented at time of entry.

In accordance with CDC and state guidelines, masks are no longer required, but recommended for indoor concerts. Newport Classical's COVID-19 protocols remain subject to change and NC reserves the right to implement a masking requirement if cases begin to surge in Rhode Island. Any changes will be communicated to ticket holders in advance of their performance.

Newport Classical Chamber Series Concert Schedule

Location for all concerts:

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church; 42 Dearborn St.; Newport, RI

Ticket information:

Each concert: $58 / $45

Full Season (all 8 concerts): $430/$330

Fall (3 concerts): $160/$125

Spring (5 concerts): $270/$210

Available at www.newportclassical.org

Chamber Series Opening Night with violist Matthew Lipman

Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Matthew Lipman, viola

Henry Kramer, piano

BACH Suite for Solo Cello No. 5 in C minor, BWV 1011

GABRIELA LENA FRANK Cinco Danzas de Chambi

BRAHMS Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2

American violist Matthew Lipman opens the Newport Classical Chamber Series in this virtuosic and sensitive program for viola and piano. The recipient of a prestigious 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Lipman performs internationally as a chamber musician with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Piazzolla and Franck with flutist Adam W. Sadberry

Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Adam W. Sadberry, flute

VALERIE COLEMAN Fanmi Imèn

PIAZZOLLA Tango Etude No. 3

William Grant STILL Mother and Child

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson Lil' Lite o' Mine

FRANCK Sonata for piano and flute

Flutist Adam W. Sadberry is known for his radiant, lyrical playing. Acting principal flutist of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Sadberry has a robust orchestral career in addition to performing nationally as a concerto soloist. Sadberry received a Bachelor of Music in Flute Performance and a Performer's Certificate from the Eastman School of Music and is committed to expanding the Black diaspora in the classical music world through promoting equity.

Reflections on Mozart with Parker Quartet

Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM

MOZART Quartet in D Major, K.575

VIJAY IYER Mozart Effects

BARTÓK Quartet No. 5, Sz. 102

The GRAMMY Award-winning, Parker Quartet, is renowned for their dynamic interpretations and polished, expansive colors, having distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation, dedicated purely to the sound and depth of their music. Parker Quartet has thoughtfully curated an evening centered around an iconic work for the string quartet paired with a modern-day composition by Vijay Iyer that reflects on those traditions, and a work close to their hearts from their conservatory days - Bartók's fifth quartet.

Rachmaninoff and Beethoven with pianist Gabriela Martinez

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Gabriela Martinez, piano

Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4

CAROLINE SHAW Gustave Le Gray

RACHMANINOFF Moments Musicaux Op. 16, selections

BEETHOVEN Bagatelles (Selections)

VIET CUONG Veil

SZYMANOWSKI Variations in B flat minor

Versatile, daring and insightful, Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez is establishing a reputation on both the national and international stages for the lyricism of her playing, her compelling interpretations, and her elegant stage presence. Since making her orchestral debut at age 7, Martinez has played with distinguished orchestras around the world and her wide-ranging career includes world premieres of new music, live performance broadcasts, and interviews on TV and radio.

Ravel and Beethoven with violinist Randall Goosby

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Randall Goosby, violin

Ann Han, piano

BOULANGER Deux Morceaux

RAVEL Violin Sonata No. 2

GRANT STILL Suite

BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 9, "Kreutze"

With dazzling musicianship and a signature tone of intensity, polish, and power, 25-year-old Randall Goosby has been acclaimed.

Powerhouse Duo: Thomas Mesa and Ilya Yakushev

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Thomas Mesa, cello

Ilya Yakushev, piano

BACH Sonata for Viola da Gamba and Keyboard No. 3 in G minor, BWV 1029

ANDREA CASARRUBIOS Silbo

LERA AUERBACH Prelude for Cello and Piano Op.47, No.12

KEVIN DAY Cello Sonata No. 1

RACHMANINOFF Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19

Two world-class soloists combine for a powerhouse duo with international flair. Ilya Yakushev is known for his musical pyrotechnics on the piano, and Thomas Mesa is heralded as one of the most charismatic and engaging cellists of his generation. The two musicians joined together to form a duo of "equal footing" for a "great musical performance," showcasing core works from the classical cannon alongside pieces by the next generation of great composers.

Mendelssohn and Bach with saxophone ensemble Kenari Quartet

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM

MENDELSSOHN, arr. Bob Eason Capriccio from Op. 81

JENNIFER HIGDON Short Stories

BACH, arr. David Maslanka Selections from Goldberg Variations

DAVID MASLANKA Mountain Roads

The highly acclaimed Kenari Quartet delivers inspiring performances that transform the perception of the saxophone. The quartet aims to highlight the instrument's remarkable versatility by presenting meticulously crafted repertoire from all periods of classical and contemporary music.

Chamber Series Finale with violinist William Hagen

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn St. | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

William Hagen, violin

Albert Cano Smit, piano

LOUISE FARRENC Variations on a Swiss Melody

CLARA SCHUMANN Three Romances

HARRY THACKER BURLEIGH Southland Sketches

SCHUMANN Sonata No. 2

About Newport Classical:

Newport Classical is a premier performing arts organization that welcomes people of every age, culture, and background to intimate, immersive musical experiences. The organization presents world-renowned and up-and-coming artistic talents at stunning, storied venues across Newport - an internationally sought-after cultural and recreational destination.

Originally founded in 1969 as Rhode Island Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc. and previously known as Newport Music Festival (NMF), Newport Classical has a rich legacy of musical curiosity presenting the American debuts of over 130 International Artists and rarely heard works and is most well-known for hosting three weeks of concerts in the summer in the historic mansions throughout Newport and Aquidneck Island. The organization has produced more than 2,000 concerts and hosted more than 1,000 musicians and singers. In 2021, the organization launched a new commissioning initiative - each year, Newport Classical will commission a new work by a Black, Indigenous, person of color, or woman composer as a commitment to the future of classical music.

Newport Classical is proud to be an essential pillar of New England's cultural landscape, and to invest in the future of classical music as a diverse, relevant, and ever-evolving art form. Newport Classical's four core programming initiatives - the iconic summer Music Festival taking place across Newport; the year-round Chamber Series at the organization's home base Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church in downtown Newport; the free family-friendly Community Concerts held in green spaces around Aquidneck Island; and its newly expanded Music Education Residency program - illustrate the organization's ongoing commitment to presenting "timeless music for today."