Four Broadway Performers Come to Theatre By The Sea Next Week

In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney is thrilled to welcome back New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis who returns with an all-new concert event created especially for Theatre By The Sea’s audience.

Four of Broadway's finest vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable and favorite musical moments as they celebrate the spectrum from classic to contemporary Broadway. The concert will allow the performers to display their great talents and versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and conduct an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience.

Scheduled performers are Major Attaway (longest running Genie in the Broadway company of Disney's Aladdin; Voice of Audrey II in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors), Jackie Burns (Broadway's longest running Elphaba in Wicked; Hair; If/Then), Ali Ewoldt (Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera; Cosette in Les Misérables; and Tuptim in The King and I), and Jelani Remy (currently featured as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry in the Broadway production of Back to the Future; Eddie Kendricks in Ain't To Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations; Simba in the Broadway company of The Lion King). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean.

Join us for what is certain to be a “can’t miss” event for musical theatre lovers of all ages. Previous editions have sold out, so tickets should be purchased in advance.

A Broadway Celebration will be at Theatre By The Sea on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $45 - $73 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at Click Here and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS

Located on Rhode Island’s South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 90 years of summer theatre at its best!