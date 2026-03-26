Disney’s THE LION KING Adds New Performance At PPAC

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Sn additional performance has been added to the Providence return engagement of Disney’s THE LION KING, occurring on Thursday, June 4 at 1P. As previously announced, the award-winning musical will begin performances at PPAC on Wednesday, May 20 for a limited three-week engagement through Sunday, June 7, 2026. The opening night is Thursday, May 21 at 7:30P.

Tickets to the new performance on Thursday, June 4 at 1P will go on sale this Friday, March 27 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by phone at 401.421.2787 and online.

The Providence engagement of Disney’s THE LION KING is presented by arrangement with the Providence Performing Arts Center and is a subscription offering of the Encore Series.

In Providence, THE LION KING will play 24 performances: Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7P; Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30P; Saturdays at 2P and 8P and Sundays at 1P and 6:30P. Weekday matinees are scheduled for Thursday, May 21 at 1P and Thursday, June 4 at 1P. The final Providence performance will take place on Sunday, June 7 at 1P; no evening performance is scheduled that day.

THE LION KING has been touring North America for more than 23 years, and during that time has welcomed over 25 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, THE LION KING now proudly returns to Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center.