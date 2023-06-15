Chris Distefano Comes To The VETS in November With RIGHT INTENTION, WRONG MOVE

Comedian Chris DiStefano brings his Right Intention, Wrong Move Tour to The VETS in Providence on Friday, November 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com or by calling (401) 421.ARTS (2787).

Chris DiStefano is one of today's biggest and most beloved names in comedy. Chris quickly rose to success after being named the funniest person on MTV for his show-stopping performances on the Guy Code/Girl Code series. From there, he went on to star in IFC's Benders, co-host the Netflix gameshow Ultimate Beastmaster, and even had his own CBS sitcom. Outside of TV, Chris has become one of the most respected and flat-out funniest comedians in the stand-up world. Fresh off his appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2019, Chris released his Comedy Central special 38 Waist, which perfectly encompassed both his Brooklyn-born edge and nice-guy charm. Chris' second full-length special, Speshy Weshy, premiered on Netflix in May of 2022 to wide acclaim. Currently, Chris can be seen on ViceTV as the host of Jimmy Kimmel's Super Maximum Retro Show.