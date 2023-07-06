Bilingual The Great Gatsby Adaptation LA LUZ VERDE to Tour Rhode Island This Summer

Rhode Island Latino Arts, in association with Trinity Repertory Company, will present La Luz Verde, the latest production by its bilingual community theater program Teatro en El Verano (Theater in the Summer). La Luz Verde is a bilingual Spanish-English retelling of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, adapted by RILA artist-in-residence Catia. Directed by Leandro “Kufa” Castro, this production will tour outdoor parks in Rhode Island’s predominately Latino neighborhoods from July 6 – August 2. More information is available at trinityrep.com/la-luzClick Here.

ABOUT LA LUZ VERDE

La Luz Verde is The Great Gatsby, the iconic American Dream story, torn open and marinated. You know Daisy, Myrtle, you know Nick, and perhaps you think you’ve figured out Gatsby. ¿Pero conoces a Flor, Maribel, Nicolás, y a el Gato que vive embrujado por la luz verde? From poor and in love to obsessive and rich, watch as the characters from La Luz Verde find El Gran Sueño Americano, and face the big question, “How far will you go to get what you want?”

Director Leandro “Kufa” Castro is a queer Afro-Dominican artist based in the city of Providence. As a playwright Kufa was co-translator of Teatro en El Verano’s 2018 production of The Tempest/La Tempestad, lead translator and adapter of its 2019 production Much Ado About Nothing/Tanta Bulla…y Pa Que? and translated and adapted Comedy of Errors/Comedia de Errores for the Brown/Trinity’s MFA Program in 2019. He also performed in every Teatro en El Verano production since its inception.

"It is my first time directing a theater piece, so of course I have been excited and nervous all at the same time,” Castro said. “Being part of Teatro en El Verano since its birth, I feel honored to work on a project that I know means so much to the cast and the community that will come see it. We have laughed, danced, and learned so much about ourselves during rehearsal and we are all eager for the community to come join us!"

Playwright Catia is a resident artist for RILA and Burbage Theatre Co. She appeared in 2019’s Teatro en el Verano production Much Ado About Nothing/Tanta Bulla…y Pa Que? and directed 2022’s production of La Mancha. Trinity Rep audiences may recognize her from 2021’s production of Sueño.

They will work with Luna (assistant director), Shanel Shay Smith (set designer), Dustin Thomas (costume designer), Yakim Parker (sound designer), and Gabriela López Ruiz (stage manager).

The show’s cast features local artists Marylenny as Maribel (Myrtle), Jasson Deleon as Nicolás (Nick), Nina Giselle as Jordan, Ramon Hernández as Gato (Jay Gatsby), Lia Lockhart as Octavio (George), Alexis Elisa Macedo as Flor (Daisy), and Ruarí Morrison as Tom. Natan Rodrigues Ferreira is the understudy for this production.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Admission is free and no registration is required. Please bring your own chair or picnic blanket.

Thursday, July 6, Jenks Park, Central Falls at 6:30 pm

Sunday, July 9, The Steelyard, Providence at 4:00 pm

Tuesday, July 11, World War II Veterans Memorial Park, Woonsocket at 6:30 pm

Thursday, July 13, Roger Williams Park, Broad Street entrance, Providence at 6:30 pm

Monday, July 17, Payne Park, Pawtucket at 6:30 pm

Thursday, July 20, Dexter Park, Providence at 6:30 pm

Friday, July 28, Waterplace Park, Providence at 6:30 pm

Wednesday, August 2, Great Friends Meeting House, Newport at 6:30 pm

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND LATINO ARTS

Rhode Island Latino Arts (RILA) is the state’s oldest Latino arts and culture nonprofit organization that celebrates the art, history and heritage of Rhode Island Latinos. RILA is made up of a network of Latino arts organizations, individual artists and projects and advocates for inclusion and the building of bridges between Latinos and non-Latinos. Since 1992, RILA has organized and promoted local activities around National Hispanic Heritage Month every year from September 15 - October 15. For more information, visit www.rilatinoarts.org.

ABOUT Trinity Repertory Company

Rhode Island’s Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for nearly two million audience members.

Trinity Rep’s 2023-24 Season runs through June 2024, and includes productions of The Good John Proctor, Becky Nurse of Salem, A Christmas Carol, La Broa (Broad Street), August Wilson’s Fences, and La Cage aux Folles. For more information, visit Trinity Rep's website at www.trinityrep.com.