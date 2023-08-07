Audition For The Providence Singers 2023-24 Season

Soprano, tenor, and bass openings.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Audition For The Providence Singers 2023-24 Season

Auditions for the 2023-24 season of the Providence Singers will be held Monday, August 21 by appointment for openings in the soprano, tenor and bass sections. Please visit their website for more information.

Under the leadership of artistic director Christine Noel, the choir will present a season that includes Rachmaninoff's Vespers, Handel's Messiah with the RI Philharmonic Orchestra, a performance of Craig Hella Johnson's fusion oratorio Considering Matthew Shepard in the WaterFire Arts Center, and an evening of favorite opera choruses at McVinney Auditorium.

Providence Singers is also seeking guest basses to join us for the Rachmaninoff Vespers. If interested, please send an audio clip (cell phone is fine) to audition@providencesingers.org.



