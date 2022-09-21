VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For Mountain Theatre Company's BKLYN THE MUSICAL

Mountain Theatre Company released a new video featuring rehearsal footage and interviews for their upcoming production of BKLYN: THE MUSICAL.

BKLYN: THE MUSICAL is a fast-paced, modern fairy tale, set on a street corner in Brooklyn, that tells a tapestry of stories as rich and inspiring as the borough that inspired it. A show within a show, a troupe of street performers share a story from their lives; then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl using her gifts and voice to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring, and full of unforgettable songs bubbling with the energy of a Brooklyn street. BKLYN: THE MUSICAL celebrates the gifts we have to give, the journey we take to share them, and the hands that guide us along the way.

With book, music, and lyrics by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, the project's creative team includes Scott Daniel (Director), Donna Rendely Peeler (Vocal Direction), Cody Basham (Lighting Design), and Stephen Kraack (Sound Design).

Mountain Theatre Company's production of BKLYN: THE MUSICAL runs September 23 - October 16, 2022 at The Highlands Playhouse, located at 362 Oak Street in Highlands, NC. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased in person at the Highlands Playhouse Box Office at 362 Oak Street, by phone at (828) 526-2695 or online at www.mountaintheatre.com.

About Mountain Theatre Company: Mountain Theatre Company, located at The Highlands Playhouse in Highlands, NC, has been producing theatre for 84 years. Formed initially as The Highlands Little Theatre in 1938, Mountain Theatre Company has changed its name multiple times throughout the years, but has consistently presented productions in the historic Highlands Playhouse. MTC is the only professional theatre company in a 50 mile radius of Highlands, NC and is considered a cultural gem of the area. Mountain Theatre Company recently rebranded in 2022 under the new executive artistic direction of Scott Daniel. Along with the new name, Mountain Theatre Company has shifted its producing model from a summer stock theatre to a regional theatre which produces theatre throughout the year.