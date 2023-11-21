Triangle Sketch Comedy Group Performs THE UPROAR - Holiday Special

Performances run December 7-9, 2023.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Triangle Sketch Comedy will be decking the halls this December with a brand new sketch comedy show.

You'll be ho-ho-hoing with this holly jolly look at the most wonderful time of year. Our comedians tackle the comical chaos of the holiday season with everything from THIS to THAT. Whether you've been naughty or nice, this show will unwrap a season of cheer with 90 minutes of original sketches written and performed by local artists in the Triangle.

The show will hold 3 total performances. Get your tickets on Eventbrite for $15 or less with pay-what-you-can tickets! Tickets available at Click Here

Shows include:

Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. at TR Studio

Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. at TR Studio

Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. at ComedyWorx

The show is rated PG-13 and contains strong language, sexual references and innuendo, gross-out humor, described acts of violence, and reference to drug use.

All performances are ADA-friendly, and accessibility needs can be arranged ahead of time by emailing MikkiMarvelous@gmail.com for proper arrangements.

The cast and crew include local comedians, actors and writers: Olivia Silber Ashley, Apeksha Awasthi, Adam Bakst, Gerald Louis Campbell, Dan Cerullo, Jill Cromwell, Asha David, Teddy Durgin, Romane K Durham, Jennifer Daly, Paul Kilpatrick, Mikki Marvel, Mitchell Aaron Mulkey, Roni Nicole, Bryce Nasir Preston, JR Riley, Gwen Rogers, Zoe Sinton-Covens, Sierra Nicole Smith, Josh Spector, Chuck Stephens, Sean Williams, Stephanie Yu




