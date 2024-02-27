The National Women's Theatre Festival Announces Accessibility & Community Programming For DANCE NATION

The National Women’s Theatre Festival (National WTF) has announced DANCE NATION Accessibility, Care, and Community programming in support of their audiences and artists through the production run. National WTF is committed to creating accessible, inclusive experiences for patrons and artists alike and has shared the plethora of options available in support of this show!

This special programming includes audio-described performances, a childcare matinee, post-show talkbacks, two community workshops, a period-supply drive, and a phone-free experience as well as open-captioning throughout the run.

ACCESSIBILITY & CARE: DANCE NATION is presented at TR Studios, an ADA-compliant venue, with wheelchair-accessible seating. All performances are considered “Relaxed Performances” (meaning all audience members are welcome to experience the show with the fullness of their humanity, including moving around, vocalizing, and exhibiting all manner of signs of life). Sensory kits available to all patrons include a variety of tactile fidgets, weighted lap pads, noise-reducing headsets, visors, and disposable sunglasses. . Tactile tours and large print programs are available by advance request. All performances will be open-captioned for all patrons. Audio-described performance dates are on Friday 3/15 at 8pm and Sunday 3/17 at 3pm. For accommodation requests or more information on Access & Care initiatives on this production contact info@womenstheatrefestival.com. When requesting accommodations, please reach out with as much notice as possible to ensure we’re able to meet your needs.

CHILDCARE MATINEE:

Seed Art Share will provide childcare on-site for children ages 0-12 on Sunday, March 17th for the 3pm performance. The cost is $18 dollars and is available as an add-on for the March 17th ticket purchase on National WTF’s Eventbrite ticketing page.

The deadline for registering for childcare is March 8. Seed Art Share needs time to confirm the right number of staff and reach out to parents/guardians to confirm any special needs.

Seed Art Share creates community through interactive theatre, arts education, and parent-artist support programs. Their parent-artist support helps caregivers and families attend and work in the local theatre community.

You can find out more about Seed Art Share at https://seedartshare.org

PERIOD SUPPLY DRIVE:

A product drive to collect period products and support the local community!

Donations made the first weekend of the show will go to the Period Project NC, a non-profit that aims to eliminate menstrual poverty in schools. https://www.periodprojectnc.org/

Donations made the second weekend of the show will support Carolina Cares, a local organization that supports people with food insecurity living in the Triangle. https://www.carolinacaresnc.org/

POST-SHOW EVENTS:

OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION

Thursday, March 7th - Free

Post-show reception for cast, crew, and audience with cake!

Drinks provided for sale from Theatre Raleigh.

CAST & CREATIVE TALKBACK

Saturday, March 9th (20-30 minutes) - Free

Post-show talkback with some DANCE NATION artists, moderated by dramaturg Cheryl Edson.

HOW WE TALK ABOUT SEX TALKBACK

Friday, March 15th (20-30 minutes) - Free

A Conversation with Sex Educator and Intimacy Director Veronica Dress, moderated by dramaturg Cheryl Edson. For more about Veronica Dress and The Dress Rehearsal, visit dressrehearsal.space

COMMUNITY WORKSHOPS

DANCE FOR ALL BODIES WORKSHOP

Sunday 3/10 from 10:00am-11:30am. $40 with limited spots available

Tickets & Signup at https://nationalwtf.com/dance_class

90-minute workshop with DANCE NATION choreographer Alli Mae Carnes, followed by a lunch break before the 3pm matinee.

DANCE NATION celebrates the art of dance told through diverse, non-dancer bodies! And to celebrate that, they welcome you to attend a no stress dance workshop that you can totally do!

During this 90 minute workshop, DANCE NATION choreographer, Alli Mae Carnes, will teach you a series of exercises and moves and adaptations for your body! You'll even learn some of the combinations that will be performed by the Dance Nation cast!!!

And....for an extra special treat....when you register for this workshop at the $40 price point, you'll receive a special promo code to take $5 off your General Admission ticket to Dance Nation!

Space is Limited: There are only 12 spots available to make sure that everyone gets personal attention with the instructor!

Accessibility: If you'd like to chat about your accessibility needs or request an accommodation ahead of the workshop, email info@womenstheatrefestival.com.

RECLAIMING YOUR INNER 13 YEAR OLD WORKSHOP

Sunday, 3/17 from 12:30pm - 2:00pm - $40?

Tickets & Signup at https://nationalwtf.com/creative_class

Dramaturg Cheryl Edson hosts a creative workshop to reclaim your inner pre-teen through journaling, crafting, and getting social with provided snacks!

Folks will craft friendship bracelets and folded fortune tellers while they decorate a journal in the style of a zine with anti-burn book affirmation prompts!

Bagels & Coffee will be provided to enjoy before the show at 3pm!

Accessibility: If you'd like to chat about your accessibility needs or request an accommodation ahead of the workshop, email info@womenstheatrefestival.com.

PHONE-FREE EXPERIENCE:

Photos and video recordings are strictly prohibited to protect the personhood and creative product of artists. Through the support of multiple donors, including OutThink Media, this event will be a phone-free experience with Yondr bags so artists will not be photographed or recorded without their knowledge and consent. Use of phones, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.