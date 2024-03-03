The Fifth Annual Vivace International Music Festival to Be Held in July

Vivace Music Foundation has announced the fifth edition of the Vivace International Music Festival, hosted in Wilmington, North Carolina. The festival will begin on July 31st and will run through August 11th. Born in 2020, the Vivace Music Foundation's mission is to create the most dynamic learning experiences for aspiring musicians, regardless of their financial resources, and to present world-class concerts to music lovers around the globe.

For students, The Vivace International Music Festival is one of the premier piano and strings festivals in the United States and provides young musicians with unrivaled learning opportunities, solo appearances in beautiful halls, and intense instruction with world-class faculty artists. Applications to be part of the festival can be submitted through March 31st at www.vivacemusicfoundation.org. Students are accepted into one of three programs: the Vivace Piano Program, the Vivace Strings Program (both open to students ages 13 to 35), or the Vivace Adult Piano Initiative (open to non-professional pianists ages 35 and older).

For Festival attendees, Vivace will immerse Wilmington, North Carolina with world-class concerts from our guest and faculty artists as well as daily open master classes, interactive lectures, conversations, and numerous community performances from students.

The 2024 Vivace International Music Festival features top faculty artists, as well as two exciting new guest artists: violinist (and Gramophone 2021 Artist of the Year) James Ehnes, and Marc-André Hamelin (11-time GRAMMY nominee).

Piano Faculty artists include: Marina Lomazov, Eastman School of Music (Co-Artistic Director); Joseph Rackers, Eastman School of Music (Co-Artistic Director); Michelle Cann, Curtis Institute of Music & Manhattan School of Music; Angela Cheng, Oberlin College and Conservatory; Christopher Guzman, Northwestern University; Yakov Kasman, University of Alabama at Birmingham; Alexander Kobrin, Eastman School of Music; Jason Kwak, Texas State University School of Music; Jerome Lowenthal, The Juilliard School; Gregg Pauley, Private Studio; Ursula Oppens, CUNY Graduate Center & Mannes College of Music; Thomas Sauer, Mannes College of Music and Vassar College; Boris Slutsky, Yale School of Music; and Dmitri Vorobiev, UNC School of the Arts.

String Faculty artists include: Richard Aaron, San Francisco Conservatory of Music; Edward Arron, University of Massachusetts, Amherst; Danielle Belen, University of Michigan; Dmitri Berlinsky, Michigan State University; Natasha Brofsky, The Juilliard School; Colin Carr, Royal Academy of Music & Stony Brook University; Simon James, San Francisco Conservatory of Music; Hannah Roberts, Manchester Royal College of Music & London Royal Academy of Music

Vivace Piano and Strings Program Eligibility:

Participants aged 13 and older are eligible and encouraged to apply. Exceptionally talented applicants under the age of 13 may apply, but additional screening requirements will be requested. All participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parents attending the festival with a child must purchase an auditor card.

Vivace Adult Piano Initiative Eligibility:

Participants aged 35 and up as of July 31, 2024 are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Scholarships & Financial Aid:

Scholarships are awarded to those in need only. To be considered for financial assistance, please send an email to info@vivacemusicfoundation.org with the subject “Financial Aid Request” and include information on how much scholarship you would need in order to be able to attend the festival. All scholarship decisions are made at the time of admission and to be considered, applicants must have applied to the festival.

Full subscriptions and tickets for in-person and online attendance go on sale on May 1, 2024.

All information about Vivace International Music Festival is available at vivacemusicfoundation.org.

