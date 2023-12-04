THE PRODUCERS Comes to Wilmington's OHTC in 2024

The Producers runs on the main stage of Thalian Hall from December 30, 2023 until January 14, 2024.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Leads Best Play!
Single Tickets Are On Sale Now For Theatre Raleigh's THE 1940S RADIO HOUR Photo 4 Single Tickets Are On Sale Now For Theatre Raleigh's THE 1940S RADIO HOUR

THE PRODUCERS Comes to Wilmington's OHTC in 2024

Opera House Theatre Company will present The Producers on the Thalian Hall main stage running from December 30, 2023 until January 14, 2024.

One of the most hilarious and Tony-winning hit musical comedies, The Producers is Mel Brooks' work of theatrical genius! The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all 'little old ladies') out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show (titled "Springtime for Hitler") is a smash hit! Directed by OHTC's newly-appointed Interim Executive Artistic Director Ray Kennedy and music directed by Brian Whitted (Broadway's Chicago), this titan production of The Producers features an incredible 46 cast members including stars Troy Rudeseal, Dylan Caligiuri, Caitlin Becka and Jeff Phillips.

The Producers runs on the main stage of Thalian Hall from December 30, 2023 until January 14, 2024. Thursday-Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday and select Saturday performances at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: Click Here


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
DPAC Celebrates 15th Birthday as a Top Theater Venue in Durham Photo
DPAC Celebrates 15th Birthday as a Top Theater Venue in Durham

DPAC Celebrates its 15th Birthday as one of the nation's top theaters, hosting over 2,900 events and welcoming six million guests in its first 15 years.

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS D Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Single Tickets Are On Sale Now For Theatre Raleighs THE 1940S RADIO HOUR Photo
Single Tickets Are On Sale Now For Theatre Raleigh's THE 1940S RADIO HOUR

Single tickets are now on sale for Theatre Raleigh’s production of 'The 1940s Radio Hour,' a family-friendly musical that is perfect for holiday outings, from Dec. 13-24; prices range from $30-$50.

4
Triangle Sketch Comedy Group Performs THE UPROAR - Holiday Special Photo
Triangle Sketch Comedy Group Performs THE UPROAR - Holiday Special

Triangle Sketch Comedy will be decking the halls this December with a brand new sketch comedy show. Performances run December 7-9, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago Video
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
Once On This Island in Raleigh Once On This Island
The North Carolina Theatre (6/22-6/30)
John Crists's Emotional Support Tour in Raleigh John Crists's Emotional Support Tour
Wilson Center (1/20-1/20)
Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Charlie Sexton 7-0-7 Tour in Raleigh Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Charlie Sexton 7-0-7 Tour
Wilson Center (2/02-2/02)
Murder on the Orient Express in Raleigh Murder on the Orient Express
PlayMakers Repertory Company (3/06-3/24)
Hymn in Raleigh Hymn
Burning Coal Theatre Company (1/25-2/11)
RENT in Raleigh RENT
The North Carolina Theatre (4/20-4/28)
Ain't Too Proud in Raleigh Ain't Too Proud
Durham Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Raleigh Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Durham Performing Arts Center (2/27-3/03)
Wilmington Symphony Orchestra presents Saint Georges' Sword and Bow in Raleigh Wilmington Symphony Orchestra presents Saint Georges' Sword and Bow
Wilson Center (2/25-2/25)
Elf-The Musical in Raleigh Elf-The Musical
The North Carolina Theatre (12/09-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You