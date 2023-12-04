THE PRODUCERS Comes to Wilmington's OHTC in 2024

Opera House Theatre Company will present The Producers on the Thalian Hall main stage running from December 30, 2023 until January 14, 2024.

One of the most hilarious and Tony-winning hit musical comedies, The Producers is Mel Brooks' work of theatrical genius! The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all 'little old ladies') out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show (titled "Springtime for Hitler") is a smash hit! Directed by OHTC's newly-appointed Interim Executive Artistic Director Ray Kennedy and music directed by Brian Whitted (Broadway's Chicago), this titan production of The Producers features an incredible 46 cast members including stars Troy Rudeseal, Dylan Caligiuri, Caitlin Becka and Jeff Phillips.

The Producers runs on the main stage of Thalian Hall from December 30, 2023 until January 14, 2024. Thursday-Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday and select Saturday performances at 2:00 p.m.

