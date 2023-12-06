Stephanie J. Block, Eva Noblezada, And More Join Theatre Raleigh 2024 Concert Series Lineup

Subscriptions for the 2024 Theatre Raleigh In Concert series go on sale Thursday, Dec. 7.
Theatre Raleigh has announced the 2024 lineup of its annual concert series featuring performances by Broadway stars; subscriptions go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at theatreraleigh.com.
The concert series, which launched in 2023, brings Tony Award winners and nominees as well as other Broadway performers to Raleigh for these small, intimate concerts rarely seen outside New York City nightclubs, like Birdland and 54 Below.
Lauren Kennedy Brady, the theatre's producing artistic director and a former Broadway performer, is known for bringing in national talent for the North Raleigh nonprofit, professional theater's productions of musicals and dramas and continues that work with the concert series.
"Riding the wave of last season's success, boy do we have a TR In Concert Main Stage Season for you! We've lined up emerging and seasoned Broadway stars, a Broadway comedian, host and radio personality, plus a tribute concert to offer an incredible variety that promises to knock your socks off!" Kennedy said. "We've decided to offer season subscriptions to help you secure the best seats in the house at a discounted price without those annoying ticket fees!”
Three-time Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 27, 2024. Block won both a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical for her lead performance in "The Cher Show" in 2019. Block also received Tony and Drama Desk nominations for her performances in "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" in 2013 and "Falsettos" in 2016. She received Drama Desk nominations for her performances in the Broadway production of "9 to 5" in 2009 and in the Off-Broadway productions of "By the Way, Meet Vera Stark" in 2011 and "Little Miss Sunshine" in 2013.
Theater-goers can guarantee themselves seats at Block's concert by purchasing TR In Concert season subscriptions, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2024.
The other TR in Concert performances include:
Jan. 26, 2024: Telly Leung
Feb. 14-18, 2024: Sun Records Live - The Concert
April 27, 2024: Stephanie J. Block
June 22, 2024: Seth Rudetsky
Aug. 3, 2024: Eva Noblezada
A TR In Concert subscription costs $330-$500 and can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2023 at theatreraleigh.com. Single tickets will not be available for purchase until Dec. 18 for the Telly Leung concert and Jan. 1 for the rest of the 2024 concerts. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave. and Capital Blvd. For more information, go to theatreraleigh.com.
Theatre Raleigh is a professional, non-profit theater company based in Raleigh, N.C. dedicated to inclusion and diversity and enriching our community through innovative and intimate theatrical experiences. Theatre Raleigh's origins date back to 2005 when K.D. Kennedy Jr., and his son, Michael, started a Hot Summer Nights theater series at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Kennedy's daughter, Broadway star Lauren Kennedy Brady, took over as artistic director in 2008. Brady studied at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and performed on Broadway ("Sunset Boulevard," "Side Show," "Les Miserables," "Spamalot" and more). Brady uses her Broadway connections to bring in top talent for the company's shows. In June 2020, Brady moved the theater company to North Raleigh. She raised more than $500,000 as part of an ongoing $1 million capital campaign to convert an 18,000-square-foot space into a hub for performing arts. The centerpiece of the new location is the De Ann S. Jones Main Stage, a 3,600-square stage with technical balconies, a sprung floor and flexible seating, which opened in August 2022. Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave. and Capital Blvd. For tickets and more information: theatreraleigh.com.
