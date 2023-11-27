Single Tickets Are On Sale Now For Theatre Raleigh's THE 1940S RADIO HOUR

Single tickets are now on sale for Theatre Raleigh’s production of "The 1940s Radio Hour," a family-friendly musical that is perfect for holiday outings, from Dec. 13-24; prices range from $30-$50.

To get patrons in the holiday spirit, the North Raleigh theater also is hosting two holiday artist markets from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10. Shoppers can grab a Merry Berry Mule (cranberry Moscow mule), hot cider and pastries to enjoy while browsing handmade goods from local artists and makers. Santa will be on hand for holiday photos; a $5 fee includes a Polaroid photo to take home. Shoppers also will get to enjoy live entertainment from local talent and cast members of "The 1940's Radio Hour." Full list of vendors and a schedule of performers is available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2278742®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreraleigh.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/holiday-artists-market/.

“Thanksgiving through New Year's Day is my favorite time of year. I cannot wait to open our arts center to patrons, shoppers, artists and children from the ages of one to 92 during the holidays," said Lauren Kennedy Brady, the theatre's producing artistic director. "It is equally a gift to myself as it is a gift to the community!”

The show's director, Julia Murney, added, "My hope is that when audiences leave our show, they feel like they had a warm cuppa cider. I hope this music and this little moment transport them into a mood filled with warm fuzzies and takes away the stresses of the holiday season. It's a show for everyone-including you reading this right now."

Theatre Raleigh is a professional, nonprofit theatre company known for bringing Broadway stars as well as great regional and local talent to its North Raleigh stage for musicals and dramas, as well as a new concert series. Kennedy Brady, who performed in Broadway productions of "Sunset Boulevard," and "Les Miserables," came home to Raleigh to take over the theater company and has since created a regional hub for performing arts.

"The 1940s Radio Hour," written by Walton Jones, uses popular songs from the 1940s to portray the final holiday broadcast of the Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade on the New York radio station WOV in December 1942. The variety show cast includes the harassed producer, the drunken lead singer, the second banana who dreams of singing a ballad, the delivery boy who wants a chance in front of the mic, and the young trumpet player who chooses a fighter plane over Glenn Miller.

Beyond Murney, the cast and crew includes choreographer Tristan André, music director Kevin Lawson and actors Estes Tarver, David Bartlett, Susan Jordan Shank, Soraiah Williams, Ellie Barone, AC Donohue, Becky Layko, Melvin Gray, Jr., Hunter Taylor, Tyrone Kiaku and Adam Poole.

From Dec. 13-24, "The 1940s Radio Hour" performances will be 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Purchase tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2278742®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreraleigh.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/the-1940s-radio-hour/.

The show's specialty cocktail will be the Rosé of the Rio Grande, made with gin, lemon juice and sparkling wine; the cost is $xx. It will be available at the theatre bar throughout the production.

Subscriptions also are available for Theatre Raleigh's 2024 season, which includes the first production of "Bull Durham, The Musical" in Durham at Reynolds Theater. The other shows include the musicals "Jane Eyre" and "Tick, Tick...Boom!" a musical from Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning creator of "Rent;" as well as the Tony Award-wining play, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," and the Obie Award-winning play, "Curse of the Starving Class." Season tickets cost $167.50 for seniors, students and military; $180 for adults; and $225 for Dress Circle, or preferred seating. To purchase, go to https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/subscriptions.

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave. and Capital Blvd. For more information, go to theatreraleigh.com.