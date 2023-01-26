Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company

This production explores the complexities of Shakespeare's play through the lens of a Black family.

Jan. 26, 2023  

A vivid reimagining of one of the world's best psychological thrillers, Hamlet, comes to PlayMakers Repertory Company next month. The king is mysteriously killed. A brother has stolen his crown and bride. Young Hamlet, usurped heir, is thrust into a morass of intrigue, treachery, madness, and revenge.

Get a first look at photos below!

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch (Birthday Candles, Broadway), this production explores the complexities of Shakespeare's play through the lens of a Black family.

"This is like a Shakespeare multiverse," says Associate Director JaMeeka Holloway. "It is just sort of living in what Shakespeare has already given us and fleshing it out with some modern sensibilities."

Benesch says she is excited for audiences to explore the relationships in this multiverse through a fresh lens.

"People can expect a visceral and intimate and psychological experience."

Hamlet stars Tia James (Merchant of Venice, Broadway) as Hamlet and Sekou Laidlow (Airline Highway, Steppenwolf Theatre Company) as Claudius, as well as Resident Company Members Sanjana Taskar as Ophelia, Kathryn Hunter-Williams as Gertrude, Jeffrey Blair Cornell as Polonius. Rasool Jahan is playing Laertes.

The creative team includes Lighting Designer Tyler Micoleau (American Buffalo, Broadway), Lawrence E. Moten III (Chicken and Biscuits, Broadway) and Amber Meadows (Co-Scenic Designers), McKay Coble (Costume Designer), Peter Vitale (Composer), Tracy Bersley (Choreography & Movement Coach), Jeff A.R. Jones (Fight Director), JaMeeka Holloway (Associate Director), Jacob Sikorski (Associate Scenic Designer), Kate Jones (Assistant Director), Deborah Hecht (Vocal Coach) Adam Versényi (Dramaturg), Sarah Smiley (Stage Manager), and Aspen Jackson (Assistant Stage Manager).

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Hamlet opens Saturday, January 28, and runs through February 12. For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit www.playmakersrep.org. Individual ticket prices start at $20.

Photo credit: HuthPhoto

 

Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company
Tia James

Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company
Tia James, Kathryn Hunter-Williams

Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company
Sekou Laidlow, Tia James

Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company
Tia James, Rasool Jahan

Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company
Rasool Jahan, Tia James

Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company
Tia James, Sekou Laidlow

Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company
Sanjana Taskar

Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company
Jeffrey Meanza, Rasool Jahan

Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company
The Cast of HAMLET

 



Interview: Tony-Winning Lighting Designer Tyler Micoleau On PlayMakers Repertory Companys Photo
Interview: Tony-Winning Lighting Designer Tyler Micoleau On PlayMakers Repertory Company's HAMLET
From January 25h-February 12th, PlayMakers Repertory Company will be presenting William Shakespeare's famous tragedy, HAMLET, featuring lighting design by Tyler Micoleau.
Beth Leavel Will Perform in Raleigh Next Month Photo
Beth Leavel Will Perform in Raleigh Next Month
Tickets are now on sale for a one-night-only performance by Tony Award-winning performer Beth Leavel at Theatre Raleigh at 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
Tony Awarrd-Winner Beth Leavel Is Coming To Theatre Raleigh! Photo
Tony Awarrd-Winner Beth Leavel Is Coming To Theatre Raleigh!
Theatre Raleigh friends presents a one night only celebration of Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel's long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, brightest and belting-est divas!
Rock Band Kansas Brings 50th Anniversary Tour To Durham Performing Arts Center Novemb Photo
Rock Band Kansas Brings 50th Anniversary Tour To Durham Performing Arts Center November 2023
America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be touring 50 select North American cities to celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary.  KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band's illustrious history. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory CompanyPhotos: First Look At HAMLET At PlayMakers Repertory Company
January 26, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Hamlet, coming to PlayMakers Repertory Company next month.
Beth Leavel Will Perform in Raleigh Next MonthBeth Leavel Will Perform in Raleigh Next Month
January 24, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for a one-night-only performance by Tony Award-winning performer Beth Leavel at Theatre Raleigh at 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
Tony Awarrd-Winner Beth Leavel Is Coming To Theatre Raleigh!Tony Awarrd-Winner Beth Leavel Is Coming To Theatre Raleigh!
January 23, 2023

Theatre Raleigh friends presents a one night only celebration of Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel's long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, brightest and belting-est divas!
North Carolina Theatre Announces Casting For DREAMGIRLSNorth Carolina Theatre Announces Casting For DREAMGIRLS
January 13, 2023

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional regional theatre, has announced the full cast for Dreamgirls with book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, directed by Christopher D. Betts and Co-Choregraphed by Christopher D. Betts and Amy Hall Garner. Additional Choreography by Mya King.
Christian, Jewish, and Theatre Organizations Partner For MY NAME IS ASHER LEVChristian, Jewish, and Theatre Organizations Partner For MY NAME IS ASHER LEV
January 10, 2023

Ridge Road Baptist Church, Jewish for Good, and Aggregate Theatre Company have announced their partnership in presenting My Name Is Asher Lev February 3-19.
share