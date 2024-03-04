BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE Starring Morgan Fairchild to Open This Week at Judson Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Judson Theatre Company's 22nd mainstage production, Leonard Gershe's heartwarming comedy "Butterflies are Free", will open at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center's Owens Auditorium in Pinehurst on Thursday, March 7th.

Television icon Morgan Fairchild ("Friends", "Falcon Crest", Lifetime's "Ladies of the '80s") adds the role of Mrs. Baker to her extensive theatre credits. Reflecting on her role, Fairchild muses, "It's so funny - when I first read this play it was because I was up to play the young girl. Now, I'm the Mom! I still respond, just as I did then, to the themes of family, conflicts between parents and children, and having to learn to let go.".

The cast also includes Stephen Shore as Don Baker, Morgan-Ellene Davis as Jill Tanner, and Cedric Gegel as Ralph. The show is directed by JTC Executive Producer Morgan Sills, who jokes, "We've got three Morgans in one room working on a four-person play, and we're getting along just great! 'Butterflies are Free' combines romance and laughter with a timeless message about independence and love."

An unconventional love story unfolding against the backdrop of 1960s counterculture, the long-running Broadway hit tells the story of Don Baker, a young man yearning to break free from the constraints of his overprotective mother. His journey takes a delightful twist when he crosses paths with his eccentric next-door neighbor, aspiring actress Jill Tanner. Will his mother's incessant meddling destroy Don and Jill's budding relationship?

JTC Executive Producer Morgan Sills, who directs the play, had a personal connection with the late playwright, Leonard Gershe. "This show has always been a favorite because of my friendship with Lenny at the end of his life. It has so many of his values: it's funny and smart, loving but clear-eyed, and most of all, it's incredibly open-hearted and honest."

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, March 7, 7:00 pm (Opening Night)

Friday, March 8, 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 9, 2:00 pm (Includes post-performance talkback)

Saturday, March 9, 8:00 pm

Sunday, March 10, 3:00 pm (Closing Performance)

Tickets are available at TicketMeSandhills.com or JudsonTheatre.com.

