Capital Arts Theater Guild and Artist Soapbox present the 2nd annual ASBX LIVE: “Home Sweet Home” on February 24, at 7:30 PM at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center's Lobby Cabaret Theater, 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC, 27616

ASBX LIVE is an evening of theatrical fun in Theatre Raleigh Arts Center's Lobby Cabaret Theater, featuring LIVE presentations of 2 original audio dramas, written by North Carolina writers, Teddy Durgin, and Allan Maule. Including support performances by Durham-based, Mettlesome Improv, and solo performances by Susan Jordan Shank and Melvin Gray.

Enjoy a fun night of “Home-themed” LIVE music, games, and audio-dramas, and be part of the play as a live foley artist creates live sound effects that will immerse the audience in a different world!

These live performances will be recorded and released to the public in podcast form later in 2024, so you can listen back and relive the experience on-demand! Tickets are just $25 and can be purchased at capitalartstheaterguild.com and artistsoapbox.org.

Jane Gets Sent, by Teddy Durgin Veterinarian Jane Williams has spent her whole life caring for animals and has never had any use for people. When she dies and goes to Heaven, though, she is suddenly confronted with spending all eternity with a LOT of people. Rather than reincarnate her for a fourth time, God decides to teach Jane the value of humanity by sending her someplace . . . else.

The Wellerdads, by Allan Maule To win back the respect of his five-year-old son, amateur filmmaker Doug starts his own YouTube channel. But with expenses mounting and ideas hard to come by, Doug must create a hit video or face a humiliating return to B2B marketing. When Doug teams up with fellow dad Matty during a backyard playdate, the two dads look to reignite their lost creativity during the long-haul voyage of parenthood.

About Artist Soapbox:

Established in 2017, Artist Soapbox (ASBX) is a podcast production studio based in North Carolina.

About Capital Arts Theater Guild:

The Guild's mission is to elevate theater artists and companies, as well as the audiences that support them by providing professional initiatives that aid in increased productivity, opportunity, and recognition of the many theatrical efforts of our region.

