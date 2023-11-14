Area Non-Profits Partner with THE RINK at Red Hat Amphitheater for Holiday Giving

THE RINK presented by UNC Health will operate November 18 – January 15.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

HE RINK presented by UNC Health, kicks off the holiday season with a return to Red Hat Amphitheater this Saturday, November 18. Now in its third consecutive year, THE RINK presented by UNC Health is shining the spotlight on area non-profits and focusing on giving back to the community.

“Our focus when launching THE RINK three years ago, was to bring our community together after a time of being apart for so long, and wow did they show up! We're now excited to give back to that same community, by working with these non-profits to help share their missions and make the holidays brighter for all,” said Kerry Painter, Director/GM of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex.

Throughout the months of November, December, and January, THE RINK presented by UNC Health has partnered with the below local non-profits.

  • Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina (Nov. 19, Dec. 21, Jan. 13) Accepting non-perishable food donations.
  • Helping Hand Missions (Nov. 25, Dec. 23, Jan. 7) Accepting new and gently used coat donations.
  • Triangle Spokes Group (Nov. 26) Accepting new bike donations and monetary donations.
  • Wake Up and Read (Dec. 9, Jan. 14) Accepting book donations and hosting a story time on site.

Guests are encouraged to bring donatable items; specific requests can be found online.

Hours of operation vary, beginning November 18 through January 15. Also new this year, guests will have the opportunity to reserve a private Igloo Lounge. This exciting new addition provides a cozy and private retreat for groups of six. The Igloos offer food and beverage packages featuring seasonal treats and special merchandise. Skaters and spectators alike can also enjoy special programming on select days.

Tickets are on sale now, advance purchasing is strongly encouraged due to a limited number of time slots available for each day. More information is available at Click Here.




THE RINK presented by UNC Health at Red Hat Amphitheater will highlight area non-profits, focusing on giving back to the community. Partnering with local organizations, THE RINK aims to share their missions and make the holidays brighter for all.

