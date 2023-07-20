Amy Spanger Will Star in Theatre Raleigh's THE PROM

Performances run August 2-13.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Amy Spanger Will Star in Theatre Raleigh's THE PROM

Broadway, television and film star Amy Spanger will perform in Theatre Raleigh's production of "The Prom" from Aug. 2-13.

In the award-winning musical, Spanger will play the role of Dee Dee Allen, one of four Broadway actors who descend on a small Indiana town when they learn a lesbian student has been banned from bringing her girlfriend to the high school prom. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, "The Prom" captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences.

"I think we all need some celebration and joy right now. We are living in tricky times, where it feels like we are struggling to find common ground to connect us to each other as a human race," says Lauren Kennedy Brady, Theatre Raleigh's Producing Artistic Director. "The Prom is going to be a complete joy-bomb for our patrons. It is a celebration of the kindness and acceptance that is present in our world."

Brady is delighted to welcome Spanger to Theatre Raleigh's main stage. Spanger received a Drama Desk nomination in 2006 for her performance in "The Wedding Singer." She also has performed in a number of other Broadway productions, including "Kiss Me Kate," "Rock of Ages," "Elf: The Musical," "Chicago," "Sunset Boulevard" and "Matilda." Her television and film credits include "Six Feet Under," "Bored to Death," "Royal Pains," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Blacklist," "Chicago Med," "Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical," and Charlie Kaufman's directorial debut, "Synecdoche, NY." 

Theatre Raleigh's production of "The Prom" will be directed by Tim Seib, choreographed by Lisette Glowdowski, and musical direction by Joanna Li. The cast also includes Broadway's Josh Franklin, Kate McMillan and Daniel James Canaday and introducing Ella Frederickson and Lav Raman.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday from Aug. 2-13. Single ticket prices range from $30-$50. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2254285®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreraleigh.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Tickets are also available for the two remaining productions in Theatre Raleigh's 2023 Main Stage Season: "Barbecue" (Oct. 18-29, 2023) and "The 1940's Radio Hour" (Dec.13-24, 2023). For tickets, go to: theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. For more information, go to theatreraleigh.com




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Audra McDonald Will Perform in Concert at The Brevard Music Center This Month Photo
Audra McDonald Will Perform in Concert at The Brevard Music Center This Month

On July 25 and 26, Emmy, GRAMMY, and record-breaking six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald makes her first appearance at the Brevard Music Center for a double-header with two legendary performances.

2
Dive Into the Magical Underwater World of Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID at Thalian Hall Photo
Dive Into the Magical Underwater World of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at Thalian Hall

Experience the enchantment of Disney's The Little Mermaid at Thalian Hall. Join Ariel and her friends in a mesmerizing performance filled with unforgettable songs and a captivating story of love and adventure. Don't miss this family-friendly theater event!

3
DIGNITY Wins Best Storytelling Award at National Womens Theatre Festival Photo
DIGNITY Wins Best Storytelling Award at National Women's Theatre Festival

DIGNITY, starring Alexis Rhone, won the Best Storytelling Award at the 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival. “DIGNITY” was also a runner-up in the Best Direction and Best of Fringe Overall Outstanding Production categories.

4
Theatre In The Parks A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To DPAC in December Photo
Theatre In The Park's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To DPAC in December

Ira David Wood III's beloved musical comedy, A Christmas Carol, returns to DPAC for six performances on December 13 – 17, 2023, for its 50th anniversary celebration.  With a cast of almost 100, this wonderful holiday story is brought to life with great songs and tremendous heart. 

Recommended For You