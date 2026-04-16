METROPOLIS Live-To-Picture Premiere With New Score By Jeff Beal Set For Karlín Musical Theatre

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A new live-to-picture performance of Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with an original score by composer Jeff Beal will premiere April 27, 2026, at the Karlín Musical Theatre in Prague.

The performance will feature Beal conducting the Czech National Symphony Orchestra in a newly conceived score for the 1927 silent film. The project incorporates electronic sound design alongside a full orchestral arrangement, creating a contemporary interpretation of the landmark science-fiction work.

Beal described the score as a large-scale reimagining of the film’s musical language. “This new score is a full orchestral and sonic reimagining of this iconic cinematic masterpiece for our current age of anxiety,” he said. “Metropolis is a grand symphonic tone poem. The length and breadth of the film beg for the drama and structure of an operatically scaled Mahler-esque symphony, but with a contemporary sense of musical cinematic storytelling which can speak to a modern audience.”

The composer noted that the film’s themes remain relevant nearly a century after its release. “Metropolis addresses timeless themes, portraying wealth inequality through a striking visual metaphor,” Beal said. “It explores identity through its science-fiction robot, mirroring our AI and social media era where technology can manipulate truth and identity, leading to personal crises.”

He added that the film also examines the tension between humanity and technology. “As our smart devices become more autonomous and powerful, we face anxiety and confusion. Can these tools designed to improve our lives also be our undoing? The film’s answer—‘The Mediator Between the Head and the Hands Must Be the Heart’—suggests that bridging these chasms requires connecting with our fundamental humanity.”

The performance will serve as a centerpiece of Composers Summit Prague, which runs April 23–28, 2026, and brings together composers working in film, television, and video games, as well as music supervisors and other industry professionals. Scheduled participants include Christopher Lennertz, Diane Warren, Mychael Danna, Marcelo Zarvos, Christophe Beck, and music supervisors Dave Jordan, Alexandra Patsavas, and Evyen Klean.

The Metropolis premiere follows Beal’s recent European concert tour presenting his album New York Études – Volume II, a collection of solo piano works expanding on his 2024 release. The project reflects a more personal and narrative approach to composition, inspired in part by his move to New York and his experience living with multiple sclerosis.

Beal’s career spans film, television, and stage, with credits including House of Cards, Rome, The Newsroom, Carnivàle, Monk, and films such as Pollock and Appaloosa.

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