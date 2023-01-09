Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to Teatro da Trindade This Month

Performances run 26 January - 19 March.

Jan. 09, 2023  
TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to Teatro da Trindade This Month

One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, "Twelfth Night" is a treasure trove of tragicomic ambivalence in its chiaroscuro constantly revealed in the writing itself. A profoundly simple and humorous and at times profound and existential portrait, personified by the exchanges of identities, love disputes, constant follies and departures.

"Twelfth Night" is a comedy about love. In the kingdom of Illyria, Duke Orsino is in love with Olivia, who does not love him.

A young woman, Violeta, arrives in Illyria, washed away by the sea after a shipwreck. She has a twin brother, Sebastião, who she believes drowned in the shipwreck. Violeta disguises herself as a man, changes her name to Cesario and finds work as a messenger for Orsino. Violeta's job is to send love messages from Orsino to Olivia.

Olivia, falls in love with Cesário (Violeta), thinking she is a man. Violeta falls in love with Orsino, but cannot reveal her love for him, as Orsino thinks she is Cesario, a man. Thus, a storm of love is created.




NUVEM is Now Playing at Teatro da Trindade Photo
NUVEM is Now Playing at Teatro da Trindade
Uma erupção vulcânica na Islândia paralisa todo o espaço aéreo europeu. Numa ilha do Atlântico, o estranho desaparecimento de um famoso artista causa inquietação. Um terreno baldio começa a causar desconforto pelo seu intenso cheiro.
NOITE DE REIS is Now Playing at Teatro da Trindade Photo
NOITE DE REIS is Now Playing at Teatro da Trindade
NOITE DE REIS is now playing at Teatro da Trindade. Performances run through 19 March 2023.
BLASTED Comes to Teatro da Trindade in 2023 Photo
BLASTED Comes to Teatro da Trindade in 2023
Um quarto de hotel sofisticado. Uma situação beligerante no exterior, infeta e corrói, determinantemente, os delineamentos lacrados e herméticos dentro do compartimento.
NUVEM Begins at Teatro da Trindade This Week Photo
NUVEM Begins at Teatro da Trindade This Week
Uma erupção vulcânica na Islândia paralisa todo o espaço aéreo europeu. Numa ilha do Atlântico, o estranho desaparecimento de um famoso artista causa inquietação. Um terreno baldio começa a causar desconforto pelo seu intenso cheiro. Performances run 8 December - 29 January.

More Hot Stories For You


NUVEM is Now Playing at Teatro da TrindadeNUVEM is Now Playing at Teatro da Trindade
December 28, 2022

Uma erupção vulcânica na Islândia paralisa todo o espaço aéreo europeu. Numa ilha do Atlântico, o estranho desaparecimento de um famoso artista causa inquietação. Um terreno baldio começa a causar desconforto pelo seu intenso cheiro.
NOITE DE REIS is Now Playing at Teatro da TrindadeNOITE DE REIS is Now Playing at Teatro da Trindade
December 28, 2022

NOITE DE REIS is now playing at Teatro da Trindade. Performances run through 19 March 2023.
BLASTED Comes to Teatro da Trindade in 2023BLASTED Comes to Teatro da Trindade in 2023
December 16, 2022

Um quarto de hotel sofisticado. Uma situação beligerante no exterior, infeta e corrói, determinantemente, os delineamentos lacrados e herméticos dentro do compartimento.
NUVEM Begins at Teatro da Trindade This WeekNUVEM Begins at Teatro da Trindade This Week
December 7, 2022

Uma erupção vulcânica na Islândia paralisa todo o espaço aéreo europeu. Numa ilha do Atlântico, o estranho desaparecimento de um famoso artista causa inquietação. Um terreno baldio começa a causar desconforto pelo seu intenso cheiro. Performances run 8 December - 29 January.
Sélène Saint-Aimé Comes to Teatro da Trindade Next WeekSélène Saint-Aimé Comes to Teatro da Trindade Next Week
November 25, 2022

The bassist, singer and songwriter was revelation of the year at Victoires du Jazz 2021, for her first record. Her musical identity explores the traditions of her Afro-descendant ancestors and develops, above all, through travel and encounters. In this concert, she performs with her quintet formation. The performance is on 29 November.
share