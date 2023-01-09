TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to Teatro da Trindade This Month

One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, "Twelfth Night" is a treasure trove of tragicomic ambivalence in its chiaroscuro constantly revealed in the writing itself. A profoundly simple and humorous and at times profound and existential portrait, personified by the exchanges of identities, love disputes, constant follies and departures.

"Twelfth Night" is a comedy about love. In the kingdom of Illyria, Duke Orsino is in love with Olivia, who does not love him.

A young woman, Violeta, arrives in Illyria, washed away by the sea after a shipwreck. She has a twin brother, Sebastião, who she believes drowned in the shipwreck. Violeta disguises herself as a man, changes her name to Cesario and finds work as a messenger for Orsino. Violeta's job is to send love messages from Orsino to Olivia.

Olivia, falls in love with Cesário (Violeta), thinking she is a man. Violeta falls in love with Orsino, but cannot reveal her love for him, as Orsino thinks she is Cesario, a man. Thus, a storm of love is created.