Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sofia Escobar Will Perform With the Loulé Music Conservatoire Ensemble

Article Pixel

The concert takes place on October 24.

Oct. 13, 2020  

On October 24, Sofia Escobar will perform with the Loulé Music Conservatoire Ensemble.

For this special concert on the eve of the municipal holiday, Conservatoire teachers will be forming an ensemble coordinated by Sérgio Leite. They will be joined by the acclaimed singer and actor Sofia Escobar in creating a line-up which revisits musicals and film soundtrack.

The concert takes place at Cine-Teatro Louletano at 9.30pm. Tickets are €14.

For more information, visit http://cineteatro.cm-loule.pt.


Related Articles View More Portugal Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • SEND IN THE QUEENS Comes to Lake Worth Playhouse
  • Kravis Center to Offer to Offer Virtual Concerts by Women of Broadway: Laura Benanti and Vanessa Williams
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Kate Rockwell's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Exclusive: Beth Leavel Sings 'You're Not Sick You're Just In Love' with Adam Heller as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!