The concert takes place on October 24.

On October 24, Sofia Escobar will perform with the Loulé Music Conservatoire Ensemble.

For this special concert on the eve of the municipal holiday, Conservatoire teachers will be forming an ensemble coordinated by Sérgio Leite. They will be joined by the acclaimed singer and actor Sofia Escobar in creating a line-up which revisits musicals and film soundtrack.

The concert takes place at Cine-Teatro Louletano at 9.30pm. Tickets are €14.

For more information, visit http://cineteatro.cm-loule.pt.

