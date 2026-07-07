MÃO VERDE III Will Come to Teatro Tivoli BBVA in December
The performance is set for 13 December 2026.
Mão Verde III will come to Teatro Tivoli BBVA this December. The performance is set for 13 December 2026.
After releasing two well-received book-albums and spending a decade performing across Portugal, the quartet Mão Verde—featuring Capicua, Francisca Cortesão, António Serginho and Pedro Geraldes—will return with a third installment that expands the project's focus beyond environmental awareness. While ecology remains a central theme, the new show also explores social and gender inequality, ableism, prejudice, democracy, the housing crisis, and the importance of empathy and community.
Designed for audiences ages 3 to 103, the interactive concert combines new songs with fan-favorite classics, encouraging children and adults alike to sing, dance and engage with thought-provoking topics in an accessible and entertaining way. Organizers say the performance invites audiences to ask questions, think freely and participate in conversations inspired by the music.
Doors open at 4 p.m., with the performance beginning at 5 p.m. The concert runs approximately 90 minutes and is recommended for ages 3 and older. Children under the age of 3 are not permitted unless a performance is specifically classified for all audiences.