MÃO VERDE III Will Come to Teatro Tivoli BBVA in December

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Mão Verde III will come to Teatro Tivoli BBVA this December. The performance is set for 13 December 2026.

After releasing two well-received book-albums and spending a decade performing across Portugal, the quartet Mão Verde—featuring Capicua, Francisca Cortesão, António Serginho and Pedro Geraldes—will return with a third installment that expands the project's focus beyond environmental awareness. While ecology remains a central theme, the new show also explores social and gender inequality, ableism, prejudice, democracy, the housing crisis, and the importance of empathy and community.

Designed for audiences ages 3 to 103, the interactive concert combines new songs with fan-favorite classics, encouraging children and adults alike to sing, dance and engage with thought-provoking topics in an accessible and entertaining way. Organizers say the performance invites audiences to ask questions, think freely and participate in conversations inspired by the music.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with the performance beginning at 5 p.m. The concert runs approximately 90 minutes and is recommended for ages 3 and older. Children under the age of 3 are not permitted unless a performance is specifically classified for all audiences.

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