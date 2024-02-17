Lakewood Theatre Company to Present A FEW GOOD MEN Beginning Next Month

Lakewood Theatre Company has announced their upcoming production of the gripping courtroom drama, A Few Good Men, written by Aaron Sorkin. Set to run from March 1 to April 7, 2024, this powerful play delves into the moral complexities of military service and honor. Performances will be on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

Directed by Karlyn Love, and featuring a stellar cast of talented actors, A Few Good Men promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience. The play's exploration of loyalty, honor, and the pursuit of justice will resonate with audiences, making it a must-see production of the season.

Performances are March 1 – April 7, 2024, with the following schedule: Thurs-Sat at 7:30 PM, Sundays, at 2:00 PM, one Saturday (March 30) at 2:00 PM, and one Wednesday performance (March 20) at 7:30 PM. Lakewood Theatre Company features an intimate 220-seat theatre located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. The Title Sponsors for A Few Good Men are Bill & Barbara Warner.

Ticket prices are $40 for adults and $37 for seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at the button below.

Special note: On Wednesday March 20, the theatre continues its Wine on Wednesday program called WOW: 25-35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At these performances there will be a complimentary wine tasting one hour before curtain, OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

The Story: A Few Good Men pits inexperienced Navy lawyer, LT. Daniel Kaffee, against top brass as he attempts to defend two Marines on trial for murdering one of their own. As the court case proceeds and the specter of conspiracy arises, the tenacious Kaffee finds himself asking complex questions of honor, duty and humanity that demand an answer.

Lakewood's production stars Tom Walton as Navy LT. J.G. Daniel Kaffee; Jayson Shanafelt as Navy LT. J.G. Sam Weinberg; Kelsey Glasser as Navy LT. Commander Joanne Galloway; Todd Hermanson as Marine LT. COL. Nathan Jessep; David Sikking as Marine CAPT. Matthew A Markinson; Tom Mounsey as Marine LT. Jack Ross; Brian Trybom as Marine LT. Jonathan James Kendrick; Tristan Roseff as Marine Lance CPL. Harold W. Dawson; and RJ Tofte as Marine PFC. Louden Downey.

Supporting cast members include Mike Dederian, Diego Kjellend, Rich Cohn-Lee, Mark Schwahn, Jacob Bean-Watson, Joey Côté, Aiden Brown, Gabriel Glasser, Stephen Radley, and Ben Moeller.

Artistic Staff: A Few Good Men is directed by Karlyn Love. Set Design is by John Gerth, the Stage Manager is Grant Christnacht, Sound Design is by Marcus Storey, the Costumer is Paige A. Hanna, Lighting Design is by Dug Martell, Prop design is by Micah Steury, the Military Advisor is Todd Robinson, and the producer is Steve Knox.

About Lakewood Theatre Company

71 Years of Live Theatre: Founded as a not-for-profit organization in 1952, Lakewood Theatre Company is dedicated to the study and presentation of drama in all its forms; the training and development of actors; and the creation, maintenance, and operation of a theatre in which to present plays and other forms of entertainment. Lakewood Theatre Company is the oldest continually operated, not-for-profit theatre company in the Portland Metropolitan area. It annually provides more than 300 theatre artists the opportunity to learn and display their craft and attracts more than 35,000 people to its shows.

Karlyn Love (Director)

A Few Good Men is Karlyn's first time directing for Lakewood. Her previous directorial credits include Man of La Mancha, Old Love New Love, Sense and Sensibility, A Christmas Carol, and The Fantasticks at Clackamas Repertory Theatre and The Octtete Bridge Club and Beau Jest for New Century Players. She also has directed readings of A Nice Family Gathering, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, and Crossing Delancey for Readers Theatre Gresham. Karlyn has an MFA in directing from the University of Portland and taught theatre at Oregon City High School for 30 years where she directed wonderful students in over 75 shows! Fun fact, two of those former students and one former colleague are in this production!

Sorkin was born in 1961 in Scarsdale, a suburb of New York City, and while growing up was very active in theater. He wanted to be an actor during college, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Syracuse University in theatre. Sorkin worked as a limo driver and a singing telegram performer while struggling as an actor in New York while in school. But he soon realized that his greater talent was in penning characters rather than playing them. Soon after graduating, he began writing off Broadway plays, including his first script Removing all Doubt, and then Hidden in This Picture in 1988.

It was while talking to his older sister Deborah, a Navy Judge Advocate General, about a case she was working that he came up with the idea that rocketed his career. Based on the case, he wrote a stage version of A Few Good Men, a military courtroom drama about Marines who killed their fellow soldier. Before the play ran, Sorkin sold the movie rights that would lead to an Oscar-nominated film starring Demi Moore in the role based on his sister.

Sorkin rose to prominence as a writer-creator and showrunner of the television series Sports Night (1998–2000), The West Wing (1999–2006), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006–07), and The Newsroom (2012–14). He is also known for his work on Broadway including the plays A Few Good Men (1989), The Farnsworth Invention (2007), To Kill a Mockingbird (2018), and the revival of Lerner and Loewe's musical, Camelot (2023).

He wrote the film screenplays for A Few Good Men (1992), The American President (1995), and several biopics including Charlie Wilson's War (2007), Moneyball (2011), and Steve Jobs (2015). For writing 2010's The Social Network, he won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. He made his directorial film debut with Molly's Game (2017), followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) and Being the Ricardos (2021).

Photo Credit: Triumph Photography